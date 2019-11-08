- Padma Lakshmi (pictured above) stopped by the Tequila Don Julio X Infatuation Dia de los Muertos pop-up in NYC.
- Cuba Gooding Jr. was spotted at eating lunch at Bostwick’s Chowder House with his girlfriend on Friday. They enjoyed lobster fritters, baked clams and swordfish with beers.
- Cardi B kicked-off the grand opening of the property’s dayclub/nightclub, KAOS Dome with a “Demon Dome” Halloween party inspired by the movie Mad Max. The now open KAOS Dome is the largest climate-controlled, fully enclosed domed structure in Las Vegas. This custom domed venue will be open now through spring so you can keep the party going all-year long, regardless of the weather.
- Jamie Chung celebrated Día de los Muertos at an exclusive pop-up dinner hosted by The Infatuation and Tequila Don Julio in SoHo.
- Tara Reid arrived with friends at The 9th annual Trick or treats! Halloween Party with Absolut Elyx and Honey Birdette at No Vacancy.
- Ken Fulk enjoyed Monkey 47 cocktail while hosting the Heavenly Bodies benefit for Saint Joseph’s Arts Society last Friday in San Francisco CA.
- Housewife of New Jersey Jennifer Aydin and former Housewife of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid attended Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars hosted by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City this weekend.
- 21 Savage attended and performed at ComplexCon in celebration of Tequila Avión’s “Depart. Elevate. Arrive.” Campaign on Sunday. He surprised guests at Tequila Avión’s elevated booth and select fans enjoyed a meet & greet with the famed Grammy-Nominated Artist.
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson presents UFC’s “BMF” Belt to Jorge Masvidal after he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
- The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX this past weekend welcomed all-star performances from Imagine Dragons on Friday and P!NK on Saturday, who played to a sold-out crowd of race and music fans from all over the world.
- Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber was spotted rocking her OOKIOH Crandon Top and Amalfi Bottom in Kiwi. The sustainable swimwear line, made from recycled fishing nets that pollute ocean floors, has been spotted on Hailey’s A-list friends including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Lais Ribeiro. All pieces from OOKIOH retail for under $100 and are available for purchase at ookioh.com.
- Latin music superstar Ozuna stops by Pepsi’s Super Bowl LIV sneak peek social stop at iHeart Fiesta Latina at the American Airlines arena in Miami.
- Elizabeth Banks made an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation panel in a Vex Clothing latex skirt.
- Boxer and Saturday night champ, Canelo, was spotted dining at CUT Las Vegas, a Wolfgang Puck restaurant, on Sunday night with his girlfriend and group of friends. The table of 10 were celebrating his Saturday night TKO win against Sergey Kovalev with champagne, chilled seafood towers, a variety of Wagyu and Kobe steaks and desserts.
- The Chainsmokers performed at Daer South Florida opening weekend where the duo was giving away shots of JAJA Tequila to front row and VIP guests.
- Coming off his recent UFC win, Miami native and American mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal was spotted dining at Marion in Brickell on Wednesday night.
- Boyz II Men crooners Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman performed in Miami the evening prior, chose to spend their Sunday at Kiki on the River, sipping on their new wine aptly named Harmony and feasting on Chef Steve Rhee’s authentic Greek cuisine like Chicken Souvlaki, Grilled Octopus, and Greek salad.
- On Sunday, Tone It Upco-founder Katrina Scott led a group workout session at the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 in Los Angeles at Goya Studios.
- Stacey Bendet (pictured below with Caroline D’Amore) and FriendsWithYou’s Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III celebrated the debut of a limited-edition collaboration collection with an immersive event in L.A. Caroline D’Amore, founder of Pizza Girl, the daughter of legendary Pizza restaurateur Joe D’Amore, served up custom Heart shaped pizza to guests.
- USWNT co-captain Alex Morgan together with POWERADE and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, unveiled a new soccer field in Gardena, CA to give the next generation of footballers more access to the sport.
- Professional skier Chris Bentchetler, professional surfer Rob Machado, Hall of Fame basketball player Bill Walton and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead attended the world premiere of Fire on the Mountain at the World of McIntosh Townhouse in Soho.
- Paris and Nicky Hilton show off the “Paris” flat from the Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection, at a trunk show held at the Hilton residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
- Actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell had dinner at the Union Square hotspot Irvington. Along with 5 friends, the group enjoyed a well-balanced meal including two different salads, tuna tartare tacos, salmon crudo, a margarita pizza, rigatoni and cannelloni pastas (favorites of Rosie’s), the risotto special and a side of brussels sprouts (of course).
- Generator, the official partner of Need for Speed™ Heat held a launch event at their Miami property, complete with performances by French Montana and A$AP Ferg and attended by the likes of YouTube personalities and influencers David Dobrik and Casey Neistat.
- LeAnn Rimes accepts the Hope Award for Depression Advocacy from Audrey Gruss at the 13th Annual Hope Luncheon Seminar at The Plaza in New York City.
- The International Medical Corps’ Annual Awards Celebration took place in Beverly Hills, where the global first responder organization honored actress and philanthropist Sienna Miller with its Humanitarian Award.
- Courteney Cox, Paul Oakenfold, Guns N Roses Gilby Clark and his stunning wife designer Daniella Clark all enjoyed the live performances for OmniPeace’s (founded by trailblazer Mary Fanaro) sold out 2nd Annual Rwanda Rocks’ by Ambassador of Soul Ellis Hall, The Doors legend Robbie Kreiger, singer Andrew Cole and Ozomatli at Herb & Eden Alpert’s legendary Vibrato Grill Jazz.
- Celebrating the release of her new album, Miranda Lambert, husband Brendan Mcloughlin, and friends dined at the legendary Carmine’s in Times Square. The group enjoyed signature dishes such as their famous meatballs, salmon oreganata and their Titanic ice cream sundae for dessert.
- Jameela Jamil co-hosted the Credit Karma Savings launch event on Wednesday.
- Martial Arts Action star Paul Mormando dropped by the set of the sequel to the highly acclaimed horror film Terrifier 2 to visit Producer Phil Falcone and Director Damien Leone at Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island, New York. Mormando is prepping for his upcoming Horror debut in a film called Mixxer and was on set getting some pointers.
- Diplo and Carter Jenkins separately hanging at sbe hotspot Doheny Room for their Arkade Tuesday night party.
- Paris Hilton at sbe’s Nightingale in West Hollywood for the Boohoo clothing brand Sparkles event where Diplo deejayed.
- Cynthia Bailey at Mondrian Los Angeles enjoying their newly redesigned hotel rooms.
- Dwayne Wade at Norah restaurant in West Hollywood enjoying dinner with friends.
- On Monday, Tyga celebrated his new music at sbe’s Doheny Room to a full room of radio and nightlife’s most prominent west coast based resident open format DJs including Eric Dlux, DJ Five, Fashen, Skratchy, E-rock and DJ Nick Ferrer. S.K.A.M. Artist founder and CEO Sujit Kundu presented Tyga with a plaque for his hit record Taste. Umami Burger debuted the launch of their new menu providing guests with Umami sliders, Impossible Sliders and the Umami Taco Salad.
- Mandy Moore (pictured below) on set in Los Angeles shooting the Garnier Whole Blends UNICEF campaign where $1 of the proceeds collected will go to educate a child living in emergency situations for one week.
- Hip-hop artist Casanova and Power actress Naturi Naughton spoke at a panel at Medgar Evers College about formerly incarcerated individuals regaining their rights to vote.
- Whitney Port, Tia Mowry, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amanda Stanton, and more attended the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie Screening Event in L.A. on Sunday.
- La La Anthony, Lenny S, Meek Mill, ASAP Ferg, Angela Simmons and more attended Lenny S’ second “Costume Couture” Halloween party of the year, this time at Vandal in New York City.
- This past Sunday evening, UFC fighters and brothers Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz got in the New York spirit, enjoying cocktails and skyline views at The Roof at Le Méridien New York, Central Park.
- Charlize Theron looked chic pairing her leather pants and brown boots with Splendid’s Cashmere Plaid Sweater while out and about with her kids.
- Carrie Underwood dined at Sushi Roku Las Vegas this past weekend. The country singer enjoyed the vegan omakase menu and was joined by friends and her crew to celebrate the wrap of her Cry Pretty Tour 360.
- Musician and PUMA ambassador, Matt Ox stopped by the PUMA booth at ComplexCon where he played video games against esports Cloud9 player, Emz as well as made his own custom Rider sneakers from PUMA at the pop-up Chinatown Market customization booth.
- Rapper T.I. took the stage to perform his top hits at the after-party of the 25th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at InterContinental Miami to celebrate the $3 million that was raised during the “Masterpiece XXV” themed ball.
- Diane Von Furstenberg, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Alexander Wang, Eva Chen and more attended the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund at the new Cipriani South Street. Guests were first greeted with flowing glasses of Perrier-Jouët Champagne, followed by a seated dinner and speech by Diane Von Furstenberg. During the dinner, guests drank Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé and enjoyed a theatrical fashion show featuring drummers from STOMP.
- Paris and Nicky Hilton show off the “Paris” flat from the Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection, at a trunk show held at the Hilton residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
- Billy Joel and Rachael Ray enjoying appetizers from Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs at North Shore Animal League of America’s new wing ribbon cutting with Howard Stern.
- Lea Michele (pictured below) rings in the holiday shopping season performing two songs from her newly debuted holiday album at the Kohl’s “New Gifts at Every Turn” holiday pop-up in Soho, NYC on Wednesday.
- Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk, Lo Bosworth and Arielle Charnas all helped celeb fitness trainer Megan Roup celebrate the launch of her new “The Sculpt Society App” in NYC.
- Sam Champion and Broadway star from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, Peppermint, attend unveiling of Rubem Robierb’s new sculpture dedicated to the transgender GNC community in NYC’s Tribeca Park, in partnership with Mastercard on Monday in New York City.
- Last Friday night, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons dined at the popular NYC steakhouse, Strip House at their downtown location alongside his wife. The couple enjoyed filet mignon and the restaurant’s famous potatoes paired with a bottle of Super Tuscan.
- On Monday night, Sir Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming and more Broadway stars celebrated the 20th Anniversary of non-profit, Only Make Believe at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in Times Square.
- Ahead of Womens Entrepreneurship Day, entrepreneur Padma Lakshmi partnered with Stacy’s Pita Chips to celebrate female founders in the food and beverage industry at a luncheon marking the culmination of the inaugural Stacy’s Rise Project on Monday in New York City.
- David Letterman dropped by the gourmet cheese shop French Cheese Board in SOHO over the weekend. He was seen talking with the workers and cracking jokes before leaving with 3 types of cheeses; Grand Mogul, Forum d’Ambert and Valencay.
- Helen Mirren looks gorgeous at the premiere of her new film The Good Liar wearing (a custom-dyed version) of the Badgley Mischka Palma heel.
- Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO of Starwood Capital Group, celebrated the grand opening of his mission-driven brand, 1 Hotel West Hollywood, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe, Sara Foster, Jamie Foxx, Diplo, Chantel Jeffries, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Nikki Reed, Hannah Bronfman, Lance Bass and Lola Lennox.
- Mandy Moore celebrates at the Midway premiere sponsored by Elkay in Los Angeles, CA.
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. honors military families on behalf of Suave, a proud supporter of veterans and Fisher House Foundation at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX.
- Ketel One Botanical celebrated the launch of Chillhouse’s new flagship in SoHo with guests including the modern self-care destination’s founder Cyndi Ramirez, TV personality and Love Wellness founder Lo Bosworth and much more. The night was filled with Chillhouse services and music by DJ Jenny Albright, all while guests cheered to the night with a Ketel One Botanical Spritz.
- Brooke Burke and new beau Scott Rigsby, Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich and Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert (all pictured below) enjoy a couple’s vacation at the brand new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!