- Dascha Polanco (pictured above) joins premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR to surprise senior class of John F. Kennedy High School in LA with re-imagined school portraits and school beautification project.
- The Basketball GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, who recently launched his new tequila brand, Cincoro,was spotted with his wife Yvette Jordan, twin daughters in matching grey flower dresses and in-laws arriving at Miami’s newly opened Mr. C Coconut Grove Hotel.
- Actor, comedian and Scotch Whisky enthusiast Nick Offerman will now have his very own Single Malt, all thanks to his love for Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The new, limited edition whisky is an ode to the actor and brand’s mutual adoration, and is appropriately titled Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years.
- Last Friday, Disney star Dylan Sprouse, founder of All-Wise Meadery, teamed up with Recess to host All-Wise x Recess happy hour at the Recess IRL pop up in Soho, offering a special and unique collaborative spritz.
- Online delivery service Goldbelly, which finds America’s most legendary foods from across the country, held star-studded events at this year’s NYCWFF hosted by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, Man Finds Food Adam Richman, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile and founder/CEO of Goldbelly, Joe Ariel.
- Olivia Munn spotted at hot spot BOA Santa Monica for dinner with friends.
- Cast members of the upcoming film Zombieland: Double Tap celebrated the movie’s premiere at STK Los Angeles last Thursday. Guests included actors Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch, Thomas Middleditch and Rosario Dawson, who was accompanied by her boyfriend U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.
- Last Friday, Haute Living celebrated NBA’s Miami Heat star Justise Winslow with guests at El Tucán to honor Robins House, the organization that his family founded. Guests enjoyed signature dishes such as the Chilean Sea Bass and Chicken Lollipop Wings all prepared by the El Tucán team, live music and bottle service.
- Hilaria Baldwin shares a special family moment in support of Janie and Jack’s first-ever Family Dog collection and campaign benefiting ASPCA.
- Idris Elba performs during Wynn Nightlife’s three-day music experience, Art of the Wild in Las Vegas.
- Dave East, Maino and Jim Jones were spotted at Brooklyn Chop House feasting on Salt & Pepper Lobsters, 3lb Porterhouse Steaks, Chicken Satays and French Onion Soup Dumplings, where they sipped on D’USSE Cognac and Ace of Spades Champagne. The rappers even performed live for this exclusive event, which was hosted by Saucey Farms and Extracts.
- Rapper and singer-songwriter, Flo Rida (pictured below with fans), was spotted enjoying quality time with friends and fans at the luxurious waterfront restaurant, The Deck at Island Gardens in his favorite city, Miami.
- Brooklyn Chop House owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and Gayle King at the New York Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash last Friday where the restaurant’s Bacon Cheeseburger Shumai, a favorite of Gayle’s, was sampled the sold out crowd.
- Usher posted up in the lounge at TAO Downtown in New York City to enjoy some cocktails and TAO specialties with friends.
- Carlos Beltran seen sipping tequila at La Pulperia on the Upper East Side.
- Top Chef Leah Cohen seen pushing her newborn this past weekend in her Joolz stroller.
- Hannah Bronfman and Daphne Oz at the Up Close & Persona(l) with Persona and Daphne Oz event on Thursday at Tavern on the Green in NYC.
- Celebrity and mega-influencer, Olivia Culpo, and her sisters, Aurora & Sophia, hosted a P.volve workout event to celebrate the fitness brand’s new flagship studio in NYC.
- Siri Daly prepared a fresh recipe for her family using Pure Farmland plant-based protein.
- Brand ambassador Zooey Deschanel attended an exclusive preview of Crocs’ Spring/Summer 2020 collection in New York City.
- Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland attend Midland LIVE at The Palomino sponsored by Dos Equis on Tuesday in North Hollywood, CA.
- Pro golfer Patrick Reed was spotted at Bostwick’s Chowder House last Friday. He was eating with guests and they enjoyed a half dozen oysters, fried shrimp, two hot lobster rolls and more.
- Mariska Hargitay and her son were spotted at Townline BBQ Monday, having dinner in the dining room.
- Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams helps launch the Clorox Cold and Flu campaign on Tuesday in New York.
- Julianne Hough attended the launch of Roven Clean Beauty in Los Angeles, CA.
- Michelin starred Executive Chefs Akshay Bhardwaj of Junoon and Jerrod Zifchak of Café Boulud joined forces for a six course one-night-only collaboration dinner (at Junoon).
- On Tuesday night, Billboard toasted their annual Latin Power Players list and issue with a private event at Neuehouse in Los Angeles, where guests enjoyed cocktails from Gran Centenario Tequila.
- Influencer, podcast host and television personality Becca Tilley celebrated the launch of her exclusive Macy’s collection, Becca Tilley x bar III at Catch LA in Los Angeles, California. The Becca Tilley x bar III collection is available now on macys.com and in select Macy’s stores.
- Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her mom’s birthday with a group of friends at TAO Uptown in New York City.
- Jaime King (pictured below) making some seed bombs at the Re-Plant Love, hosted by Clarins and the Malibu Foundation, at Paramount Ranch in CA. Dylan Brosnan, Paris Brosnan, Echosmith, Brandon Thomas Lee, Brandon Jenner also attended the event.
- Jamie Chung, Chloe Bennet, Maddie Hasson, Missi Pyle, Jonathan Bennett and more celebrated the premiere of the YouTube Original series IMPULSE season 2 with an exclusive screening and after party at San Vicente Bungalows.
- Joss Favela performed at Billboard En Vivo during Latin AMAs Fest sponsored by Tecate at Neuehouse LA on Tuesday.
- While most New Yorkers were seeking shelter from the rains, A$AP Ferg was spotted grabbing drinks with his crew at the opening party for Cleo at Mondrian Park Avenue. The rapper was overheard asking the party photographer not to snap any pics, but graciously obliged when a couple fans approached.
- On Wednesday, Olivia von Halle and Disney came together to celebrate their fashion collaboration: Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The dinner and cocktail event held at The High Line Hotel in NYC.
- Whoopi Goldberg spotted in NYC with Fortune & Frame Designer Gretel Going, picking out a gold Capsule + Wand Necklace from the brand’s new Fortune Capsule collection.
- In the past few weeks Dakota Johnson was spotted twice in her Christy Dawn Penny Jumper.
- Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff honoring Amara La Negra with the Outstanding Artist Award at the Dominican Women’s Development Center Gala in New York.
- GLAAD Spirit Day celebrated 10 years on Thursday as millions united against bullying and in a show of support for LGBTQ youth. This year celebrities including Mariah Carey, Yara Shahidi, Sterling K. Brown, James Corden, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan Levy and more posted messages of support on their social channels. Spirit Day presenting partners are Pantene and Target, official partners Kellogg’s and the NBA & WNBA, as well as community partners Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Kirkland & Ellis, and Wells Fargo who all participated in Thursday’s anti-bullying campaign.
- “BEYOND”: The Third Annual Spirit Day Concert took place at the Sunset Room Hollywood. Hosted by Songwriter and Activist Justin Tranter, “BEYOND” benefits GLAAD’s Spirit Day and LGBTQ+ Youth. The event featured surprise performances for over 500 guests by Bebe Rhexa and Indina Menzal and LGBTQ singer-songwriters Jesse Saint John and Jozzy. The event raised more than $400,000 for GLAAD’s anti-bullying campaign and was sponsored by the Ariadne Getty Foundation, CAA, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka.
- Chef Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill) and Chef Saul Montiel (Cantina Rooftop) seen at Tequila Cazadores Tacos After Dark at New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF).
- Justin Bieber (pictured below) was spotted by photographers leaving the back entrance of BOA on Monday after a meeting with the CEO of Mavens List to be the first influencer to join the app.
- Bobby Flay and Jet Tila in the kitchen at the Whirled Peas: Sabra Hummus Pop Up in West Village on Tuesday.
- RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon visiting Extell’s One Manhattan Square on the Lower East Side for the Experience by Extell event hosted by celebrity nutritionist Tanya Zuckerbrot on Thursday.
- Sal Scognamillo, Chef and Owner of Patsy’s Italian Restaurant which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, was honored with the Community Choice Award at the 13th Annual Concierge Choice Awards, recognizing his family’s stand-out hospitality since opening day on Manhattan’s West 56th Street in 1944.
- Former Bravo guest star Bri Steck, Founder of VegasGirlsNightOut.com, celebrated the launch of the her company’s latest Pumped Package featuring nightclub access and a limo ride, with friends at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.
- Rosario Dawson, Sean Astin and Jameela Jamil had some down-time fun in the Backstage Creations Suite at New York Comic Con with the Hasbro Star Wars Screaming Sabers, Lindo F toques, Uniqers footwear, Moosh Moosh plushes, HyperX Gaming, Island Plantation Panama and Bay Gardens Resorts St Lucia all packaged inside LL Bean’s totes with items from Kay’s Naturals, Lubriderm, Mika Harmony, Paramount CRAWL DVD, Sangaria, Thera Cane, Unique Vintage and Violent Gentlemen.
- Leonardo DiCaprio wearing his signature incognito hoodie with two male friends seen dining at Beverly Hills #1 hotspot Crustacean.
- World renown British Royal Photographer Matt Porteous dined with friends while The Chainsaw Artist Stacy Poitras stopped by for Crustacean’s popular weekly Wednesday Red Hour hosted by Hollywood Publicist Christine Peake and listened to the sweet harmonies of talented musical duo Nick & James.
- Laura Pieri, pop singer with hit song What you gonna do attended the Genlux issue release featuring Seagram’s Escapes at Sur Restaurant.
- Jake Gyllenhaal attended the 7th Annual Headstrong Gala which took place at Pier Sixty in New York which Seth Meyers hosted.
- Adam Devine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges attended the unveiling of the newly remodeled Hyde Lounge at STAPLES Center for the Lakers Warriors pre-season game on Wednesday.
- Marshmello performing at sbe hotspot Nightingale to kick off Taste of sbe weekend presented by Stuffed Puffs.
- Ed Westwick, Blair Redford and David Arquette at Screamfest horror festival closing night for the film We Summon The Darkness at TLC Chinese 6 Theatre in Hollywood.
- Music sensation Juice WRLD delivers a crowd-pleasing performance at McDonald’s Beat of My City concert in Chicago.
- James Harden (pictured below) was spotted with rap superstar Meek Mill for a friendly game of 1 on 1 as Harden sported his goPuff t-shirt. The NBA All-Star used the convenient delivery app goPuff to deliver sports drinks, snacks and even deodorant court side while they played.
