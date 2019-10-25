- Music artist, activist and actor, Common (pictured above), performed at the third annual “Taste of sbe’ held at Skybar at the newly redesigned Mondrian LA presented by Tidal, with Chase Sapphire®, and Sprint, featuring restaurant delights from Cleo, Katsuya, Umami, Fi’lia, Carna, Leynia and Diez y Seis, hosted by sbe CEO + Founder Sam Nazarian, with notable guests such as Orange Is The New Black’s Jackie Cruz, Randy Jackson, Real Housewives’ Cynthia Bailey, Stephen Dorff, Jerry Cantrell, and many more in attendance.
- Kate Hudson, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, Ali Wise, Jamie Mizrahi, Johnny Knoxville,and Sara Gilbert all came out to celebrate Estee Stanley’s new book “In Comfort and Style” hosted by Ellen Pompeo at Juniper Tree at 1 Hotel West Hollywood.
- 21 Savage hosted a Hot Boyz Birthday Bash with Tequila Avión at Cascade Skating Rink in Atlanta. Guests including, Post Malone, Offset, Naturi Naughton, Sincerely Ward and many more enjoyed specialty cocktails from Tequila Avión throughout the high-energy evening.
- Kris Jenner and Sienna Miller departed on boats from the marina at Gurney’s Newport to attend the rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island.
- Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, enjoyed a group dinner in the Private Dining Room at Scarpetta at Gurney’s Newport.
- Fans were surprised to see Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant loading into an Uber XL after leaving Little Sister lounge at the Moxy East Village hotel in NYC on Sunday.
- TV personalities Monique Samuels and Robyn Dixon hosted the DSW x W Nail Bar grand opening party where they mingled with guests, chatted about their fall fashion style, and shared their favorite beauty tips. The event showcased DSW’s unique shopping experience by offering nail services that use 100% all-natural vegan, acrylic-free and chemical-free products.
- On Saturday night, Post Malone took center stage at Downtown Miami’s 24/7 ultraclub E11EVEN Miami. The chart-topping rapper stole the show as he performed some of his top hits including “Rockstar”, “Psycho”, and “White Iverson”.
- Women’s National Team/FIFA World Cup champion Mallory Pugh attended the c’est beau 1872 grand opening event in NYC.
- RHOD Actress and mother of two, Kameron Westcott, attended Amazon Prime’s Halloween Boxtume Bash with Charity Magic Wheelchair in Dallas, for a one-of-a-kind family fun experience.
- The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski sips on a cocktail at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos luxury pool overlooking the waters of the Sea of Cortez.
- Bella Hadid enjoyed cocktails with friends at Connie – a restored L-1649A airplane turned cocktail bar found on the runway at the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport.
- Former Bachelorette contestant and model, Tyler Cameron, alongside partner and BFF, Matt James, and Owner & CEO of Gerber Group, Scott Gerber, hosted PS-188 students for a healthy lunch at Lower East Side hotspot Mr. Purple.
- T-Pain was spotted over the weekend at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with WWE wrestlers, Levis Valenzuela Jr. ’No Way Jose’ and Dean Muhtadi ‘Mojo Rawley’, last Saturday.
- Spotify hosted RapCaviar Live in Miami with Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Melii at the Fillmore on Thursday.
- Jimmy Kimmel celebrated a fun week of bringing Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Brooklyn with a self-titled cocktail, The Cîroc “Jimmlet”.
- Audrina Patridge (pictured below) spotted getting back relief using WiTouch Pro from HSN.
- The cast of Schitt’s Creek enjoyed dinner at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last Saturday, after their show Schitt’s Creek: Up Close and Personal. Executive Chef Stephen Hopcraft provided a selection of appetizers and entrees, and the group finished their meal with STK’s bag o’ donuts and a warm chocolate chip cookie.
- Chef Graham Elliot partnered with Tovala, the chef-crafted meal service and smart oven, to launch a selection of fresh, seasonal meals inspired by the recipes he cooks in his own restaurants.
- Ali Larter attended Momentum Shift film premiere that highlights Orangetheory’s Inspiring, Female Founder Story and other tales of The Power Of Community at Directors Guild Of America on Monday in Los Angeles, California.
- Undisputed champion boxer Evander Holyfield celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner party at TAO Downtown, including New York Mets’ Robinson Cano.
- Award winning British Royal Photographer for Prince William’s family, Matt Porteous seen shooting The Chainsaw Artist Stacy Poitras at his Calabasas Studio.
- On Monday, Billie Eilish attended her mother Maggie Baird’s performance at The Groundlings Theatre’s 45th Anniversary Show. Baird performed in a reunion of Groundlings who were members of the famed theatre from 1974 to 1999.
- David Arquette at Screamfest closing night held at TLC Chinese 6 Theatre for We Summon The Darkness.
- Former President Barack Obama was spotting dining with Robert De Niro at Yves in Tribeca. The two men were joined by Apple CEO Tim Cook and dined for hours at the French restaurant.
- Ciara seen wearing the Naked Wardrobe NW bodysuit and Hourglass midi skirt for her girls night out at Catch LA.
- Male Super Model Tyson Beckford was serving up some heat in Miami this past weekend. The model was at The Deck at Island Gardens for their super festive brunch. He was seen chatting up girls and taking photos with ladies who seemed to line up for the handsome model/actor.
- Cultural photographer, Jonathan Mannion, and renowned fashion designer, LaQuan Smith celebrated the launch of the new limited-edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle and Nectar of the Culture program.
- The Hill’s star Frankie Delgado celebrated the launch of his new Hangover Recovery Drink, The Plug, with Founders Ray and Justin Kim. The Plug contains 13 all-natural herbs and flowers, and differentiates itself from market competitors with its proprietary formula and exceptional flavor profile.
- Halsey and Shaquille O’Neal celebrated the start of the NBA season at the ‘NBA on TNT American Express Road Show’ Event.
- Jennifer Hudson performed a medley of songs at the Alzheimer’s Association Fall Benefit at the Rainbow Room, which was held to raise critical funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs.
- Chloe Grace Moretz seen serving Clase Azul tequila at her private Halloween party in Los Angeles.
- Drake surprised the VIPs at his big Hollywood birthday bash with McDonald’s Cheeseburgers and World Famous Fries.
- Hannah Brown, Demi Burnett and Heather Martin were recently spotted jetting off to the Riviera Maya, Mexico to enjoy a relaxing vacation at El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma. During the trip, the Dancing With the Stars contestant and friends were seen relaxing on the pristine beach and enjoying activities such as catamaran tours and ATV rides on the Gourmet Inclusive property’s luxurious grounds.
- Alan Cummings attended a star-studded gathering of the best Scottish talent in the heart of New York as The Quaich Project came to Lincoln Center’s Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse Saturday evening. Scotland’s rock star KT Tunstall wowed the crowd as they sipped top Glenfiddich and Balvenie Scotch and Hendrick’s gin cocktails from William Grant & Sons.
- Stunning model/author Rachel McCord (pictured below) who is almost 3 months pregnant caught in a candid moment at her home during a photo shoot holding a pair of neutral tan baby bootie LAMO.
- Actress Melissa Joan Hart joined Poise® Brand and The Moms to celebrate her new holiday Lifetime movie release, encouraging attendees to gather for a viewing party with girlfriends.
- Paris Hilton, Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaik, Charlotte Mckinney, Erika Costell attended a dinner, hosted by PrettyLittleThing, to celebrate their latest brand ambassador, Kelly Gale at the Sunset Towers in Hollywood.
- Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster attended an intimate dinner with Mod Sélection Champagne and Nobu Executive Chef Gregorio Stephenson to preview The Royal Atlantis Residences in Dubai.
- Sacha Baron Cohen and Chris Rock dined on Friday evening at Spiaggia, the iconic Italian restaurant (and the Obama’s favorite Chicago restaurant!) overlooking Michigan Avenue.
- La La Anthony was spotted having dinner at Vandal in New York City with a group of girlfriends last weekend. The group shared several Vandal specialties amidst celebratory shots. We hear that Lala will return to Vandal to host her annual “Costume Couture” Halloween party with Lenny S. on October 31.
- Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole and their family continue to spread the message of saving water by simply turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth as part of Colgate’s Save Water initiative.
- Singer Steve Lawrence spotted at the Scognamillo family’s Patsy’s Italian Restaurant on West 56th Street five nights in a row.
- Kim Fields, George Stults, Kelly Rowland, Melissa Joan Hart, Vanessa Lachey, Tia Mowry, Sarah Drew, Soleil Moon Frye, Ryan McPartlin and Ashanti attended Lifetime’s launch of their Christmas movie lineup at STK Los Angeles on Tuesday.
- Drake celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday night at Goya Studios in Los Angeles with Mod Selection Champagne.
- Busy Philipps, Wells Adams and more attended Poo-Pourri’s Celebration of the Giant Poo Experiential Tour at the Santa Monica Pier which will be open the public October 24th – October 27th.
- Los Angeles #1 live music mecca Vibrato Jazz Grill presented Gladys Knight who brought the house down on her 75th birthday at Vibrato Grill Jazz and was joined onstage by the iconic Taylor Dayne. The following night standing room only for the incredible Brenna Whitaker who recently completed her crucially acclaimed self-titled album with Grammy winning David Foster. Person of Interest actor Michael McGlone and actress/supermodel Eugenia Kuzmina were singing along front row with co-owner Eden Alpert.
- Diane von Furstenberg, Nicky Hilton and Alexi Ashe Meyers (wife of Seth Meyers) attending Sex Trafficking Panel with Nicky Hilton and Alexi Ashe Meyers on Wednesday at DVF Studios in New York City.
- Ellie Goulding and The Chainsmokers performed at Vevo’s 10th Anniversary party at Penn Plaza in NYC last week.
- Cap’n Mario Lopez (pictured below) – dressed as the famous Cap’n Crunch – and his kids set sail for an early Halloween party in L.A.
- Molly Sims and Sagely Naturals hosted an intimate cocktail hour at Spring Place in Beverly Hills to celebrate the launch of Sagely Naturals’ Brightening CBD Skincare Collection.
- Leighton Meester sits down for a meal out in her Jaime Blouse made by her favorite Los Angeles Sustainable Fashion Brand Christy Dawn.
- World-renowned DJ, Marshmello hosted a surprise performance presented by Stuffed Puffs along with Roddy Ricch where Brody Jenner, Tom Sandoval, Frankie Delgado were spotted at Nightingale on Thursday, October 17.
- The newly engaged Cynthia Bailey stayed in a newly redesigned suite at Mondrian Los Angeles after attending the Third Annual Taste of sbe event on Saturday.
- Paris Hilton and Jasmine Tookes enjoyed a late dinner at Hollywood hotspot, sbe’s Katsuya.
- Actor Bruce Willis dined out with his family at sbe’s Katsuya Brentwood.
- Academy Award Winning Actress Regina King dined at popular West Hollywood restaurant, Norah.
- Danny A. Abeckaser, dressed in John Varvatos, walked the red carpet at the world premiere of The Irishman in Hollywood on Thursday. The actor joins a superstar cast comprised of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci.
- Heidi and Spencer Pratt were all smiles as they filmed a video for Tik Tok at the WE tv celebrates the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition and brings together Marriage Boot Camp Alums to honor the 100th episode of the franchise.
- Jetblack brings Halloween Hocus Pocus x Lizzo “Truth Hurts” remix to life while showcasing the ease of their text-to-shop service.
- Roc Nation singer Nicole Bus was spotted at Public Arts NYC, where she performed songs from her new album KAIROS and attendees sipped on D’USSE cocktails.
- SKAM Artist DJs, Caroline D’Amore and Ryan Cabrera, attended the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood Florida.
- Monday night was TIDAL X at the Barclays Center, where Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy, H.E.R., Fat Joe, Casanova, A$AP Ferg, Becky G, Angie Martinez and Farruko were all gifted a bottle of D’USSE VSOP after their performance. The show – which kicked off at 8 p.m. and wrapped up with Lil Uzi Vert at 12:30 a.m. – raised money in support of Rock the Vote, the nation’s foremost nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people.
- David Burtka (pictured below) goofs around with his spooky ghoul eyeballs, made with Gardein’s meatless meatballs.
