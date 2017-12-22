- Jerry O’Connell hosts the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, premiering on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day.
- Brooke Burke enjoys a Bai beverage at the LA Ice Rink at Pershing Square.
- Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich attended the Volkswagen Holiday Drive-In Event in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday. Julianne and Brooks got into the holiday spirit for an authentic drive-in screening of Elf. The newly married couple were seen checking out Volkswagen’s three electric concept vehicles: I.D., I.D. BUZZ and I.D. CROZZ.
- Orianne Collins, jewelry designer and partner of Phil Collins, attended the The Bass Ball 2017 on Saturday in Miami, FL.
- Scheana Shay, Greer Grammer, Alli Simpson and more celebrated the launch of the CLEOPATRA Cat Eye Stamp by Lyda Beauty held at Ivory at Mondrian Los Angeles on Friday.
- Hailee Steinfeld was greeted by family, friends, and Hollywood VIP’s as she stepped out of her Lyft Luxarriving at her 21st surprise birthday blowout.
- Ali Larter just enjoyed a great trip to The Ranch 4.0 at Four Seasons Hotel – Westlake Village this past weekend.
- Demi Lovato had a fun night out in Miami on Saturday at Basement with some of her girlfriends and tour buddies. The Sorry Not Sorry singer, who was in Miami to perform at Y100’s Jingle Ball, skated in the club’s dream-like ice skating rink and shared two cute posts of her night on Instagram.
- Recording artist and producer G-Eazy celebrated the debut of his third and latest album, The Beautiful & Damned at 1 OAK Los Angeles alongside superstar girlfriend Halsey and hundreds of fans.
- Country superstar, Dierks Bentley wrapped his Las Vegas concert with vodka and tonics at CliQue Bar & Lounge! After stepping off stage, Bentley continued the party with about 15 close friends dancing ’til early morning hours and celebrating his new album
- Olympic Medalist, Carmelita Jeter spent her Sunday with her Compton family at Compton’s 5th Annual Toy Giveaway with rappers Master P, Romeo Miller and YG, actor Anthony Anderson, Mayor Aja Brown, Councilwoman Emma Sharif and many more Compton celebrities and politicians.
- Katrina Bowden (pictured below) spotted at Body Glove Sunrise Yoga Session with Kira Alger in Redondo Beach, CA.
- The Weeknd was spotted at hanging at Hollywood hotspot Avenue nightclub with friends before hitting up Luchini for a late-night pizza.
- Vanessa Hudgens was spotted celebrating her 29th birthday with girlfriends over brunch at Estrella in West Hollywood on Sunday.
- On Friday evening, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer along with newcomer Teddi Mellancamp Arroyave all stepped out to celebrate the Season 8 premiere at Doheny Room in West Hollywood. Guests enjoyed Hendrick’s Gin cocktails.
- Noah Schnapp, better known for his character Will Byers on the hit Stranger Things, was spotted having dinner at Avra Madison in New York City Sunday evening with a group of family and friends celebrating the announcement of the show’s Golden Globe and SAG nominations.
- Musicians John Osborne and J. Osborne of the duo Brothers Osborne seen backstage at a private concert hosted by Verizon Telematics for truck drivers last Thursday, December 14th at Whiskey Pete’s Showroom in Primm, Nev.
- Jasmine Sanders supporting her bestie Bridget Kelly as she debuted her upcoming album Reality Bites at Nema’s Boom Boom Room (NBBR) 5th anniversary show in partnership with Ciroc, founded by Nema Kamar, at Kola House in NYC.
- TripAdvisor surprised unsuspecting tour-goers aboard its NYC bus tour with a special holiday serenade by 98 Degrees.
- While in Tampa, Fla, Nick Jonas serenaded fans and gave gifts from Starbucks and Ember.
- Celebrity Stylist and Season 1 WAGS star Ashley North, gives back with JustFab.com at the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.
- Singer Janelle Monae dined at Hollywood hotspot, TAO Los Angeles with Thor actress, Tessa Thompson. The fashionable duo shared TAO’s chilean sea bass, lobster rolls and bread pudding doughnuts while toasting to the holidays with the Bubbles & Berries cocktail.
- Mariska Hargitay spotted Chef Antoine Westermann‘s Le Coq Rico: The Bistro of the Beautiful Birds where she and two girlfriends split a bottle of Margaux at the bar, which was recently re-designed in partnership with artist Doug Fitch.
- Actresses, Shay Mitchell and Ashley Tisdale visited Kelley Baker Brow salon for brow appointments just before the holidays and documented their visits on their social media channels. Shay Mitchell even snagged her very own Best of Brows Deluxe Kit.
- Zendaya touched down in Sydney sporting a casual look with her Away in tow, as she joined her fellow cast members for the premiere of “The Greatest Showman” on Monday.
- Madison DeLaGarza celebrated her sweet 16 this week at a holiday festive soiree thrown by sister Demi Lovato. Family and friends gathered to sing happy birthday around a vanilla three-tiered Cold Stone Creamery cake decorated with snowflakes, and ice cream in flavors like dark chocolate peppermint.
- This past weekend while attending holiday parties, Jessica Alba (pictured below) completed her signature pregnancy look with the 90’s Silk Slip Dress in Smoke ($168) from Australian brand Silk Laundry.
- Criss Angel celebrated his 50th birthday with a fun filled weekend at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where he is performing 8 sold out shows this week. On Saturday, he enjoyed a late night at nightclub Shrine with a cake of a replica of him being sawed in half. He sprayed champagne on the crowd, got on the microphone and threw $100 bills into the crowd for 10 minutes to celebrate.
- Lance Bass, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley were spotted having dinner together on Wednesday night at Rao’s Hollywood as part of the D’USSE Dinner Series. It was a night of celebration as guests in attendance toasted D’USSE cocktails to recognize Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s pregnancy and Todd Gurley’s 2nd Pro Bowl selection + NFL MVP campaign.
- Mom-to-be for the third time Jessica Alba has been seen out and about all fall wearing nothing but HATCH. The tightly curated label, designed for before, during and after pregnancy has created a niche in the market for women who are expecting and don’t want to buy throw- away pieces they won’t want to wear again.
- Starboy singer, The Weeknd, was spotted dining at TAO Los Angeles for dinner with a group of friends. The group was then spotted leaving TAO LA and heading over to Beauty & Essex for a quick nightcap.
- Mario Lopez was enjoying his family vacation in Mexico this weekend and wore an array of sunglasses! The EXTRA host took to Instagram today to share his favorite sunnies for the holiday season from Face à Face, LaFont and WOOW.
- Former Today host Katie Couric spotted at cockteleria & rustic latin cuisine hotspot La Pulperia on the UES, NYC.
- On Tuesday, men’s grooming brand Scotch Porter hosted an intimate night of grooming with Draya Michele (the designer and star of the brand’s latest campaign) at the Footaction Capsule 213 Store in Los Angeles. Draya was on site for a meet and greet session with consumers and to speak about her partnership with Scotch Porter.
- Last night Miguel and Nazanin Mandi were at sbe’s Doheny Room in West Hollywood for their weekly Thursday night party with friend DJ Ruckus and model Shanina Shaik. The group enjoyed 1942 tequila.
- Million Dollar Listing: New York’s Ryan Serhant hosted a charity gift wrapping party at the Manhattan View MiMA recently and all gift-wrapped presents were donated to Little Flower Children’s Services in New York.
- Victoria Justice was spotted looking gorgeous in Whyte Studio™ during a shoot with photographer, FOUAD. The actress is giving us all the winter vibes while wearing a chic and tailored “Bunker Coat” from the SS’18 collection of the new UK-based designer label styled by Madison Guest.
- Actress Cobie Smulders helped families get inspiration for Frito-Lay Variety Packs’ “Dreamvention” contest at the New York Hall of Science on Wednesday, December 13th in New York.
- After losing her luggage and stuck at the Atlanta airport for 5 hours with no power, Quantico actress Johanna Braddy came home to a nice delivery of Kat + Annie ornaments just in time for the holidays.
- Issa Rae was seen at Ocean Prime in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday evening after making an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon show. She was with a girl squad of four and a triumphant cheers with glasses full of Veuve started the night off right. Issa ordered the Ahi Tuna Rossini, an off-the-menu item Ocean Prime recently served at The James Beard House.
- Brody Jenner (pictured below) deejays at the WILDFOX holiday party at Sbe`s Nightingale with Perfectomundo Tequila.
