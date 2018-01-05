- Ty Pennington helped kick-off Miracle-Gro’s 2018 Rose Parade campaign in Irwindale, California.
- Justin Bieber stopped by Joe & the Juice on Prince St in Soho, NY with a friend for a “Green Mile” juice and ended up dancing and laughing with the juicers.
- RHONY star Dorinda Medley to host the first-ever New Year’s Eve fete at the Bryant Park Hotel’s newly-opened Moroccan-inspired lounge Célon.
- Alexander Wang spotted enjoying the newly soft-launched Tang Hotpot, the modern Chinese hot spot taking Bowery by storm. While there, he noted his excitement to finally have a high-end Hotpot restaurant in New York City on his personal Instagram account.
- Ken Jeong and Perez Hilton seen sporting festive holiday themed suits by OppoSuits.
- Diana Widmaier Picasso and Anja Rubik celebrated the debut of their MENĒ jewelry collection with Isabelle Bscher of Galerie Gmurzynska in St. Moritz.
- Over the long holiday weekend, actress Gabrielle Union made a grand entrance at Seaspice, arriving by yacht for a pre-Christmas dinner celebration with her parents, family members and friends. The group of 12 enjoyed a family style dinner of pasta, pizzettas and filet mignon, washed down by glasses of champagne and Ron Barceló cocktails.
- P. Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, celebrated his 24th birthday at Basement Miami with some notable attendees like Fabulous, Tory Lanez, and Teyana Taylor. Teyana broke out her slick dance moves in front of the lanes while Justin Combs, Adrian Broner, Gervonta Davis, Kenyan Drake, and T.J. McDonald all bowled. The group drank Ciroc and Hennessy and at 1:30 AM they presented a cake.
- Trey Songz and Rae Sremmurd spent New Year’s Day at Basement Miami where they bowled with a group of about 20 people. Trey was drinking Don Julio and Goose while Rae sipped on Patron and Hennessy.
- Tennis star Roger Federer was spotted exploring the beaches of Rottnest Island in Western Australia this week while in town for the Hopman Cup. Before the tournament kicked off on December 29, Federer took a day off to visit the island where he and snapped a selfie with Rottnest’s most lovable local – the quokka.
- In between filming, Pacific Rim: Uprising star Scott Eastwood (pictured below) was spotted enjoying a relaxing and luxurious getaway at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences in Cabo San Lucas with a female friend.
- This is Us star Mandy Moore was all smiles as she arrived at JFK airport with her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith and her Away in tow on Wednesday, December 27.
- Kate Hudson seen hanging at Doheny Room in West Hollywood with her boyfriend over Christmas weekend, enjoying the late night Deejay and Casamigos tequila.
- Chloe Bridges celebrated her birthday at sbe’s new Cleo Third Street location with a group of friends on December 28th.
- Dennis Quaid enjoying Carbonadi vodka cocktails at Vibrato Jazz Club for the Linda’s Voice Charity event where he performed with Mark McGrath on December 22nd.
- Shay Mitchell eating at D’amores Pizza on 3rd street with owner Caroline D’amore. Shay was enjoying their secret menu item, Baked Ziti Pizza, as part of Shay’s curated Off The Menu Club week of dishes.
- Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted at Bobby Vans CPS, having dinner with her parents.
- New York Super Lawyer Thomas J Henry threw a $4 million-star studded party for his son, Thomas Henry Jr’s 18th The night included performances by Diplo, J Balvin and Ashanti, with fellow notable attendees Ashanti, Aubrey O’Day, Lance Bass, Rumer Willis, and actress – model Maya Henry.
- Brooke Shields and her husband seen dining with friends at Il Gattopardo.
- Fresh off of landing a $1.2 billion deal to build the tallest residential building in Western US, Don and Katrina Peebles were spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Christian Bale film, Hostiles.
- Matthew Gray Gubler was seen enjoying lunch with friends at Demarchelier Restaurant.
- Christine Baranski, star of the Good Fight, seen having dinner at Demarchelier Restaurant.
- Former Today host Katie Couric spotted at cockteleria & rustic Latin cuisine hotspot La Pulperia on the UES, NYC.
- Real Estate mogul Don Peebles spotted dining with P. Diddy at Cipriani in Miami.
- Britney Spears was nowhere in sight when her mom Lynne Spears was spotted with her grandchildren this afternoon at Virgil’s Real BBQ in Las Vegas. The kids played Jenga while they enjoyed nachos, Virgil’s signature Pig Out sampler, trash ribs, burgers and more.
- On Saturday night of New Year’s Eve weekend, Foo Fighter’s front man Dave Grohl enjoyed dinner with family and friends at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
- Hollywood starlet Kate Hudson took a break from her holiday getaway to encourage people via Instagram not to drink and drive this holiday season. Hudson alongside beau Danny Fujikawa joined her famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in Aspen for a week of celebrations. Staying true to her message, the actress has been getting around town in a Lyft Lux.
- Eva Longoria and Ronaldo Nazario de Lima (5) time FIFA spotted at Seaspice. Although not arriving together the two parties ended up joining together for drinks after dinner.
- Designers Dean and Dan Caten aka D squared we’re spotted having dinner at the Forte dei Marmi’s Private FDM Arts Club. They also visited the 2 Michelin star chef Antonio Mellino in the kitchen to pay their respects for an amazing meal.
- King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands paid a visit to Seaspice in Miami on Thursday evening arriving by boat at 9pm.
- Gary Oldman, star of hit film Darkest Hour visited CHILL at the Queen Mary (pictured below with family) for some festival holiday fun.
- Rick Ross was spotted at Wall Miami on Friday Night Giving an impromptu performance from his table to the delight of party goers.
- The one and only David Hasselhoff rang in the new year at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, the #1 resort in Funner, Calif., California’s hottest and funnest new city. As Funner’s first official mayor, Hasselhoff was dressed to the nines in a tuxedo and was in great spirits throughout the evening as he mixed and mingled with party-goers and even awarded one lucky guest one million dollars as part of the resort’s annual “Year of the Millionaire” campaign.
- Instagram’s biggest show off multimillionaire turned DJ Gianluca Vacchi welcomed 2018 at WALL Miami with his NYE bash, The Black Tie Extravaganza. Showing off his signature dance moves while sensually taking off his dress shirt to show off his toned body, he fist bumped into 2018 with twin power stars Nervo after their New Year’s Eve concert at W South Beach’s WET.
- Instagram Star The Fat Jewish kicked off the New Year with a bottomless rosé brunch at Nautilus South Beach with BABE Rosé, where he recovered from his NYE hosting gig at ORA Miami.
- On Friday night, High School Musical alumnus Lucas Grabeel stopped by seafood staple Coco Bambu in Miami with a group of 7 for a family dinner, gearing up for the New Year’s Eve weekend festivities.
- DJ Legend Paul Oakenfold performs at ME Cabo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s Eve.
- Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Celebrated their engagement at 1 OAK Aspen Pop-up with friends.
- Mariah Carey spent New Year’s Eve at Cafeteria in Chelsea with her Entourage. They were escorted to the private room where they dined on Mac and Cheese and Chicken Paillard while they sipped cocktails.
- Blake Griffin celebrated New Year’s Eve at HYDE SUNSET’s Hyde Wide Shut, with a performance from MA$E. Guests enjoyed Perrier-Jouet champagne, Absolut Elyx and Avion Tequila.
- On Sunday night, Cardi B was spotted at KnockDown Center in Queens for her New Year’s Eve bash powered by Fanstereo. She was hanging out in the VIP with her girls and closer to midnight, she counted down the seconds on stage.
- Cast members of VH1 Basketball Wives and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta were alongside Lala Anthony, DJ Clue, Monyetta Shaw and Kenny Burns to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Courvoisier Cognac’s #HonorYourCode dinner event in Miami, FL.
- G-Eazy and girlfriend Halsey spent New Year’s Eve together at E11EVEN Miami where they both performed and toasted to 2018 with Stillhouse whiskey.
- Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl visited STITCHED menswear boutique in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend, choosing an all-black tux to end the year in true rock ’n’ roll fashion.
- Jonathan Keltz of CW’s Reign celebrating New Years at Skybar at Mondrian for their Brazilian Samba Party.
- A pregnant Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Whyte Studio™ while arriving to set for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Khloe was wearing the “Chert Windbreaker” from the SS’18 collection of the new UK-based designer label.
- Newest Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (pictured) was seen wearing Callidae equestrian apparel while riding at Horse Park in San Diego on the latest episode.
Sound off in the comments below!