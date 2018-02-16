- Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, preparing surprise gift baskets for her besties filled with her favorite must-have necessities, including Poise® Pads, in honor of Galentine’s Day.
- Actress Elizabeth Banks was spotted having dinner with a friend at iconic Empire Diner in West Chelsea last Friday night.
- Selma Blair and Coco Rocha let loose at the Christian Siriano NYFW after party presented by Belvedere Vodka at Bar Moxy in NYC on Saturday, February 10th in NYC.
- Spotify hosted a special Spotify Fans First event with Camila Cabello and her biggest fans in Miami at Gramps in Wynwood Arts District. Spotify treated 40 of her biggest listeners to an intimate, exclusive meet and greet to celebrate her album Camila, as well as her chart-topping hit Havana.
- On Sunday night, Dwayne Wade arrived at Kiki on The River with a group of male friends and was greeted with a standing ovation by guests and owner Roman Jones when he arrived for dinner.
- Christina Milian, was recently spotted wearing HOKA ONE ONE sneakers while leaving the gym in workout attire.
- The Paris fashion glossy L’Officiel celebrated its U.S. print launch during New York City’s Fashion Week at Chrome Hearts in the West Village. During the intimate dinner by Jean Georges guests also enjoyed sips of the world’s purest alcohol and the first Franco-Japanese sake brand of its kind – HEAVENSAKE.
- Nina Agdal was spotted Thursday, February 8th at the NAKED Cashmere Pop-Up store hosted by Erica Pelosini. Other notable attendees included Jack Brinkley Cook, Rocky Barnes and a live DJ set by Lindsay Luv.
- Larry Fitzgerald, Jordan Spieth, Clint Eastwood, Toby Keith and Jake Owen attended the AT&T Pebble Beach tournament in Monterey, CA at The Simply Cut party. The evening consisted of a performance by Kelley James, the reading of the cut list and passed Patrón cocktails.
- Scheana Marie stops by The Kate Mesta Booth at WWDMAGIC in Las Vegas.
- Debra Messing spotted at Grand Central Station in NYC celebrating Chobani’s 10-year anniversary.
- Brittany Snow (pictured below) attends a VIP dinner sponsored by SIMPLY along with WEN Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean to kick off the SIMPLY NYC x NYLON conference at Marta at The Redbury New York.
- Jaime King at a special advanced screening of EARLY MAN, in theatres on February 16.
- Sarah Michelle Gellar caught challenging a coworker to the new card game DOS from the makers of UNO as a break from her busy schedule.
- Wilmer Valderrama kicks off the National Mango Board’s “Undress a Mango” Valentine’s Day campaign to help people get over their mango cutting fears.
- Former New York Yankee and 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui attended the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony of Ikinari Steak Fifth Avenue, the fourth location to open in Manhattan.
- Kehlani stopped by the Pericura 2.0 beauty pop-up @ Moxy Times Square before the Marc Jacobs show to get her nails done. Mei created a custom yellow & plaidClueless inspired set before posing for photos with the pop-up artist and beauty crew.
- While in NYC this past weekend, Miss America Cara Mund was spotted front row at New York Fashion Week. Cara attended numerous shows including Sherri Hill, Dan Liu, Custo Barcelona, WILLIAM, and Mac Duggal.
- To celebrate designer Christian Siriano’s 10th Anniversary NYFW show, he hosted an intimate dinner at Legasea Seafood Brasserie at Moxy Times Square with guests such as, Molly Shannon, Coco Rocha and more. Later that night, Brittany Snow and Jamie Chung were spotted at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge taking in the sights and sounds at the popular rooftop.
- Lea Michelle was spotted having a late lunch with her parents at Middle Eastern SoHo hot spot, Shuka. Wearing all black, Lea enjoyed items like beet hummus, whipped feta and pistachio dip, fried artichokes and swordfish kebabs.
- On Tuesday, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o joined Director Ryan Coogler, to celebrate the NYC premiere of Black Panther hosted by The Cinema Society and Ravage Wines.
- Oath hosted its first Board of Advisors meeting on Monday featuring an incredible cast of newsmakers such as Russell Wilson, Ciara, Zac Posen, Abby Wambach, Serena Williams, Tim Armstrong, Joey Logano, Tamika Catchings, Regina Wilson and Karlie Kloss in Los Angeles, CA.
- On Wedesday, Rashad Jennings, NFL star and Dancing with the Stars Season 24 champion partnered with 1-800-Flowers.com to spread some love for Valentine’s Day, by handing out red roses to pedestrians passing by Times Square.
- Taye Diggs partners with Royal Canin to help dog lovers find their perfect breed match at the “Chews Your Match” event at the Sofitel in New York.
- Jonathan Cheban, aka @fodgod, had dinner at hot new UES restaurant JADE Sixty on Tuesday night. He enjoyed the Salt & Pepper Lobster, Chicken Satays and dumplings.
- Billions’ star Malin Akerman and IMG model Hilary Rhoda attended Carlisle’s first ever NYFW runway show.
- Rapper/actor Ludacris popped into Seaspice for a sunset meal with his valentine and wife Eudoxie. The couple arrived by boat to the scenic riverside restaurant where they shared a large aphrodisiac seafood platter to start followed by pizettas and washed down with a bottle of Rose.
- Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and Simply’s Sarah Boyd (both pictured below) flew JetSuiteX from Burbank to Oakland to attend “A Conversation on Cryptocurrency” hosted by Benjamin Jorgensen, Branden Playford and Wyatt Meldman-Foch of Constellation Labs while guests enjoyed a delectable dinner featuring Japanese Wagyu and a vision towards sustainable full cow utilization prepared by renowned chef Marc Zimmerman.
- Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn stopped by Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills on Monday evening for some beers at the bar, where they caught up and recapped past movies they have worked on.
- Model and actress Ireland Baldwin attending MedMen’s Downtown Los Angeles Event at The Ace Hotel on Tuesday.
- DNCE members Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless are sporting the Donovan and other K-Swiss footwear as they DANCE their way through their international tour. The new K-Swiss’ Donovan style is exclusively available at Journeys.
- Blake Lively was spotted leaving her apartment in NYC wearing Kendra Scott’s ‘Diane’ Earrings as she made her rounds throughout New York Fashion Week.
- Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and her boyfriend former Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence celebrated his birthday and Valentine’s Day this past week vacationing at the Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma by Karisma in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.
- BJ Novak stepped out for Valentine’s Day at Toca Madera restaurant in Los Angeles. The Office actor celebrated the holiday with a boys night out, and dined on dishes including the Chipotle Caesar Salad and Ensenada-Style Tacos with Sea Bass.
- Tinder partnered with three-time Grammy Award-winner Adam Levine and Postmates on Wednesday to make Valentine’s Day magic happen, delivering surprise concert tickets, a Galentine’s package, Tinder profile advice and even a special serenade.
- Riverdale’s Madeleine Petsch gifts candy-loving boyfriend Travis Mills new SweeTARTS Tangy Strawberry Ropes, hitting stores in May.
- Christina Milian spotted wearing the new Teva Terra Float 2 Knit sandal.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan introduces the Brisk Creators Class at the Brisk Unmasked Studios experience in Los Angeles.
- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was spotted partying with pals Wednesday night at Intrigue nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas.
- To kick off NBA All-Star Week, the American Express Experience opened its doors for a special first look inside the intimate pop-up, located just outside L.A. Live in Los Angeles, CA. Amex ambassador Shaquille O’Neal (pictured below), actors Anthony Anderson, Jerry Ferrara and Jesse Williams and TV personality Maria Menounos joined in the fun by checking out the space.
- Once Upon a Time’s Rebecca Mader at Mighty Pilates in Sherman Oaks sipping Pukkah Tea from a large Corkcicle thermo during mini tarot card readings with Angie Banick after pilates on the reformers.
- Famed Photographer Wayne Maser, who has shot Angelina Jolie, Elizabeth Taylor and Clint Eastwood, joined Isabelle Bscher of Galerie Gmurzynska for the opening of his new solo show in St. Moritz.
- Model and it-girl Nina Agdal was spotted out and about wearing the gorgeous Montaigne jacket by Nour Hammour as she headed to the Zadig & Voltaire NYFW show this week.
- Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd also turned heads this week, wearing the Mayet jacket as she headed into the Ralph Lauren show.
- Jamie Chung was spotted front row wearing the VOSGES jacket by the brand to the Jonathan Simkhai show, pairing the jacket over a navy dress and knee-high stiletto boots. Chung is a huge fan of Nour Hammour, having been spotted multiple times in the Vendome jacket by the same brand last season.
- Style darling Victoria Justice turned heads last night at the Jonathan Simkhai show, wearing a beautiful blue dress paired perfectly with the URIELLE heels by Australian footwear label, Senso. The shoes’ clean black and white striped pattern was the perfect touch to Victoria’s texturized dress.
- Model and power businesswoman Ashley Graham came out in full force Friday night wearing the same lace-up boots Bella Hadid wore earlier this week: the Drury Lane 100 boots by luxury footwear brand, Liudmila.
- Justine Skye and friends spotted at Official amFAR Afterparty presented by Up&Down and Perrier Jouet.
- Kevin Connolly and Tobey Maguire at the Los Angeles screening of First We Take Brooklyn which opens in L.A. theatres today. The cast was also in attendance, AnnaLynne McCord, Stevie Guttman, Sasha Feldman, Kyle Stefanski, Jon Carlo and Danny A. Abeckaser.
- Chloe Bennett surprised Jimmy Kimmel with custom D’Amores pizza by Caroline D’Amore with his face on it for Valentine’s Day.
- Trey Songz spotted at Doheny Room West Hollywood on Friday night enjoying a VIP table with friends.
- Vanessa Hudgens at the SIMPLY NYC Conference where she spoke about her career and shared words in support of Brittany Snow‘s Love Is Louder.
- Daniel Musto picked up the latest OGX hair products while speaking at the SIMPLY NYC Fashion and beauty conference.
- Katy Mixon (pictured below) proudly displaying her baby bump on the red carpet at The WIN Awards in Los Angeles where she won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for American Housewife.
