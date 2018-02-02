- Scott Eastwood spotted on All Nippon Airways for a recent trip to Tokyo.
- Carmelo Anthony stopped by Ocean Prime for dinner before his game on Saturday against the Pistons.
- For the Grammy’s, Rihanna got her hair styled by Celebrity Stylist, Yusef Williams with Matrix StyleLink, Biolage R.A.W. and ghd.
- Last Friday night, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park kicked off its annual Winter Carnival with two-time Olympian Johnny Weir’s last performance before he jets off to the Winter Olympics.
- Bruno Mars celebrated his SIX Grammys at JADE Sixty Asian Steakhouse on Sunday night with the Atlantic Records team. Co Chairman Craig Kallman & Julie Greenwald hosted the intimate dinner on the top floor of the restaurant. In addition to Bruno, guests included James Corden, French Montana & Cassie.
- Jason “Poor Bear” Boyd of “Despactio”, No I.D., Big Sean, Alesso, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, Kenan Thompson, DJ Cassidy, Jonathan Cheban and actor Rudy Mancuso, Mel DeBarge and Tay James at Avenue New York City’s Grammy Nomination Party last Friday.
- The $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational was held last Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida where Pharrell Williams, Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Culpo, Prince Royce, Wilmer Valderrama, Post Malone, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupriwere among the 10,000 guests to witness Gun Runner win the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race. After the race, at the Pegasus World Cup’s LIV Boardwalk Pop-Up, Ludacris & Jermaine did a surprise impromptu performance (together) of Money Ain’t Thang before Post Malone took the stage for a mini-concert.
- Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attended the Female Brain movie premiere sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Avenue Los Angeles.
- Drew Barrymore (pictured below) shows off the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block collection in a promotional photo for the new shoe line which she designed with the brand.
- Counterpart actor, Junes Zahdi, getting some much-needed relaxation inside a Sunlighten Infrared Sauna at the Wanderluxxe House during Sundance.
- To culminate the biggest week in music as the 60thAnnual Grammy Awards took over New York City, TAO Group partnered with Miami’s famed LIV on Sunday for an all-out A list event at Marquee New York. Featuring music by Stevie J., handsome studs such as, New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and newest teammate Giancarlo Stanton were spotted at a VIP table by the DJ booth, dressed to the nines.
- Music sensation French Montana took time out of his Grammy weekend schedule to surprise patrons at TGI Fridays in Times Square. The Unforgettable singer jumped behind the bar and toasted to his new CIROC French Smash Cocktail made CIROC French Vanilla.
- On Saturday night in NYC,Nick Jonas and Darren Criss enjoyed Stillhouse Whiskey at a party to celebrate the launch of the John Varvatos x Nick Jonas collaboration.
- Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira spent the night at TAO Los Angeles for a birthday dinner. The close knit group of family and friends shared plates of sushi, tuna pringles, chilean sea bass and noodles while sipping on TAO cocktails and wine before bringing out a birthday cake for their friend. Also spotted at the restaurant was Oscar nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya, who noticed Gurira as she was leaving.
- Benny Blanco & Diplo hosted an after party at China Chalet with Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith and boyfriend Brandon Flynn, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei, Rachel Platten, Portugal the Man, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins, 6lack and more. At the “Friends Keep Secrets” party, the artists and their friends celebrated the awards nights with signature SVEDKA Vodka cocktails and Sushi by Jones.
- Last Saturday night, the five members of *NSYNC were spotted at Le Petit Paris in Downtown LA celebrating a friend’s birthday. The restaurant was treated to a surprise performance when the former boy band sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the celebrant.
- Jamie Chung (pictured below) celebrated the launch of Shiseido Essential Energy in Los Angeles.
- Hip-hop superstar and actor, Ludacris, was spotted dining at Cleo South Beach with a friend before his performance with Post Malone at the Pegasus races at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 27.
- Pregnant Eva Longoria steps out hand-in-hand with husband Jose Baston on Saturday for a healthy bite at Tocaya Organica in West Hollywood.
- Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid seen shopping this weekend at luxury vintage boutique, What Goes Around Comes Around with fashionista friends Jayden Smith, Luka Sabbat, and Tyler the Creator.
- American singer-songwriter, Pink, belted out her song Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. The music superstar looked casual & cool in oversized jeans and a t-shirt, which she layered with the Body by Wacoal Racerback Underwire Bra.
- Bioré Skincare Brand Ambassador Madelaine Petsch on set to promote the brand’s new Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam.
- Swisse Wellness brand ambassador and international model Ashley Hart dazzles on the red carpet at the 15thannual G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala last Saturday.
- Victor Cruz celebrates the biggest weekend in music at the Tanqueray No. TEN Gin & Juice brunch at LAVO NY.
- Billions actress Malin Ackerman and her new fiancé British actor Jack Donnelly were spotted vacationing together at the luxurious Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma by Karisma in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
- Justina Valentine, the red hot lyricist from MTV’s Wild ’N Out, performing tracks from her latest mixtape FEMINEM at Coyote Ugly Saloon’s 25th anniversary in NYC. The original location of #CUS was packed with revelers, including the saloon’s iconic owner Liliana “Lil” Lovell.
- Jaden Smith performed a secret show at Schimanski in Brooklyn on Saturday.
- Kelly Clarkson performed at The Cutting Room in NYC on Grammy Weekend.
- P Diddy, Migos, French Montana, Richie Akiva and Luka Sabbat spotted at 1Oak in New York.
- Wilmer Valderrama started his 38th birthday celebrations early at Matador Room on the terrace for Sunday brunch this past weekend.
- Oscar winner and goop Founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, Bumble Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, Heads of Creative for Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz, actresses and TV producers Erin and Sara Foster and author of The Food Therapist Shira Lenchewski and more attended the opening of Bumble Hive LA. Guests mingled throughout the venue sipping specialty Casamigos Tequila cocktails and enjoying the beautiful venue embellished with Bumble’s trademark yellow honeycomb theme featuring communal workspaces, couches, a bar, photo-booth and a professional portrait studio for Bumble users to get new headshots for their Bumble Bizz profile. The Bumble Hive LA is now open and runs through March 25 from Wednesday – Friday (12pm-7pm), Saturdays (1 pm – 8 pm) and Sunday (12 pm – 4 pm).
- Drake and Ludacris partied at Basement Miami for Majid Jordan’s The Space Between Official After Party. Ludacris bowled with a group and drank Peroni. While Drake, who has been to Basement many times before, headed out around 4 a.m. after some rounds in the club’s bowling alley.
- Brett Eldredge teamed up with Lyft to surprise St. Jude Kids with backstage access to his Nashville show.
- Business impresario and celebrity BFF, Dave Grutman, attended Pegasus World Cup in Miami, FL last Saturday. Dave, accompanied by his model-wife Isabela Rangel, looked dapper in a custom Stitched suit with palm tree lining.
- Showing off her curves in workout gear, Ashley Graham enjoyed a casual, healthy dinner at Tocaya Organica in West Hollywood with friends on Monday.
- Zoe Saldana appeared on the red carpet in Milan for the premiere of Campari’s film, The Legend of Red Hand – the second installation of Campari Red Diaries, a series of short films that prove that “every cocktail tells a story.”
- Mel Gibson was spotted leaving the office of Ehsan Ali, the Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor.
- Skincare mogul Peter Thomas Roth launching his Hungarian Thermal product line at the Consul General of Hungary.
- Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots and LeGarrette Blount of the Philadelphia Eagles joined Xbox Live Sessions: Super Bowl Edition as the two players previewed Super Bowl LII on Xbox One X.
- Country star Lee Brice and his family were spotted at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Saturday enjoying the world-famous famous Harlem Globetrotters. Lee and kids enjoyed some halftime antics with team members at a meet-and-greet.
- On Wednesday night in NYC, Sofia Ek, the wife of Daniel Ek,co-founder of Spotify, launched her audiovisual book with an immersive digital installation. The evening was filled with a star-studded line up of guests such as John Legend, Camilla Belle, Adrien Brody, Nick Jonas, Tory Burch, Diane Von Furstenberg, Dasha Alexandrovna Zhukova, Julie Greenwald, Maxwell, Emmy Rossum, Camila Alves, Randi Zuckerberg and Chris Rock.
- Terrence J, Sevyn Streeter Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, and Ashlee Simpson Ross (pictured below) celebrated the launch of CÎROC Studios inside the iconic Record Plant Recording Studios in West Hollywood.
- CALPAK hosted an exclusive launch party to celebrate their new collection with designer, Joy Cho last Friday at Hotel Covell in L.A.
- Draya Michele, Laura Govan, Isabel Bedoya, Melly Sanchez, Rachel McCord and more attended Shoedazzle’s Dream House Wednesday night to celebrate the fast fashion brand’s influencer collaboration with @BarbieStyle.
- Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Che Smith, Michael K. Williams, Becca Tobin and more celebrated with Belvedere Vodka at Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s opening night featuring the world premiere of Estevez’s film the public.
- Actor Jonah Hill was spotted at Avra Madison in New York City enjoying dinner with a group of friends.
- Following his Grammy night performance with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, DJ Khaled headed over to LAVO NY Nightclub for a special set. Rapper Mase hopped into the DJ booth earlier in the night for an impromptu performance before DJ Khaled arrived.
- Denzel Washington was honored at the first HBCU debate league sponsored by Koch Foundation in Marshall, Texas.
- Larry Fitzgerald, Von Miller, Greg Olsen, and Russell Wilson participated in Microsoft’s Create Change Panel at the Microsoft Store at Mall of America. Throughout the panel – moderated by NFL legend Tony Gonzalez – the group discussed their passion for philanthropy, and how Microsoft Surface technology has helped enhance their charitable endeavors.
- Bobby Brown (NBA Houston Rockets player) dined with 4 other patrons at Katsuya L.A. Live on Thursday. The group enjoyed the amazing staples all Katsuya locations offer such as baked crab hand rolls, crispy rice with spicy tuna, yellowtail jalapeno, chicken teriyaki, miso black cod and a plethora of vegetable side dishes. They sipped on Patron margaritas, Sapporo, Stella, Evian and Badoit.
- Scott Eastwood, Billy Corgan, Michael B Jordan, Steelo Brim, Chantel Jeffries, Gregg Sulkin, Mickey Rourke and more at the friends and family preview night of sbe’s Hyde Sunset hosted by nightlife personalities Frankie Delgado, Josh Richman, Nick Montelegre and Gerald Pacecho.
- Charlotte McKinney and Danny A. Abeckaser at Universal Studios promoting their new movie First We Take Brooklyn which will hit theaters on February 9th.
- Co-creator of Glam Masters and TV host, Diana Madison seen at Mondrian Los Angeles for a photo shoot. The beauty series will debut on February 28th on Lifetime.
- Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte seen rocking out at the ManDoki Soulmates ‘Wings of Freedom’ benefit concert at The Beacon Theatre in NYC.
- Rapper, Goldlink (pictured below) opens a bottle of Courvoisier® XO Cognac while attending the RCA Records Dinner Event in his honor on Thursday, January 25, 2018 in New York City. The event further supports Courvoisier’s Honor Your Code campaign. Guests enjoyed Courvoisier® Cognac throughout the evening.
