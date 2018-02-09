- Country superstars LOCASH alongside Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber at the Pepsi Generations Live Pop-Up Experience during Super Bowl Weekend.
- Kourtney Kardashian spotted leaving the Tiffany & Co. store after having lunch with daughter Penelope and niece North West at the Blue Box Café.
- Billie Jean King spotted having dinner at Tbar with Elton John Manager Johnnie Barbes.
- Brooke Shields and her husband dining with friends at Il Gattopardo.
- Former Today host Katie Couric spotted at Latin cuisine hotspot La Pulperia on the UES, NYC.
- Christine Baranski, star of the Good Fight, having dinner at Demarchelier Restaurant.
- P Diddy had a party at his home on Star Island. Moguls Don and Katrina Peebles where there with former NBA player Alonzo Mourning and his wife Traci, Al Sharpton with his date, Salt and Frank and Nina Cooper.
- Bethenny Frankel spotted dining at Union Cantina in Southampton, NY, with her daughter.
- Jerry Springer seen having dinner at Bobby Vans CPS.
- Charles S Cohen of Cohen Media received 2 Oscar nominations for Best Doc Faces Places and Best Foreign Language The Insult, both of which he is distributing and he is co-producer on both. Both films are also French Co-Productions.
- Celebrity hair stylist Angelo David of Angelo David Salon styled Naomi Watts for the 2017 Purist cover shoot.
- Palms Casino Resort hosted a Big Game Weekend Party with P Diddy, G-Eazy, Afrojack and more at the Lumber Exchange Building presented by Element Electronics.
- At the Super Bowl, the winning quarterback from the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Foles’ wife, Tori, was seen sporting her Stacked Collection bracelets.
- Chloe Grace Moretz celebrated her 21st Birthday at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles with family and friends. The private dining room was decorated with florals by Earthbaby Flowers.
- This week, newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were spotted arriving in NYC with their Away suitcases, a celeb travel must-have.
- Actress and model Jaime King (pictured below) attended a private shopping event at Six:02’s Hollywood & Highland location in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
- Post Malone, Cardi B and more performed at the 2018 Maxim Party co-sponsored by blu on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Scott Eastwood, AnnaLynne McCord, Charlotte McKinney and more attended the premiere of First We Take Brooklyn hosted by 2B Films’ Danny Abeckaser at the Regal Battery Park Theater.
- Jordin Sparks kicked off the “Lay’s Smiles Experience” in New York City to help launch the Smiles with Lay’s program. As part of Lay’s mission to help spread smiles across the nation, they are releasing specially designed bags featuring infectious smiles.
- Super Bowl LII winners Carson Wentz, Trey Burton, Chris Maragos and Jordan Hicks of the Philadelphia Eagles dined at Ocean Prime in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.
- Marshawn Lynch, of the Oakland Raiders, enjoying some real Southern BBQ at Virgil’s in Las Vegas while indulging on Popcorn Shrimp, BBQ Chicken Wings and Pulled Pork.
- On Tuesday, Original Penguin debuted their Spring 2018 campaign, starring music group AJR, with a launch party and performance at Piano’s in New York City. Notable attendees included Alex Sharp, Broderick Hunter, Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia and more.
- On Tuesday evening RUFFINO Wines and DANNIJO’s Danielle and Jodie celebrated the start of fashion week with an intimate “always sparkling” dinner at NoMo Kitchen. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan (wearing Jonathan Simkhai and Dannijo jewelry) and Socialite Olivia Palermo, among others, enjoyed RUFFINO’s collection of sparkling wines as the perfect complement to DANNIJO’s boho-chic aesthetic.
- Gilles Marini (pictured below) enjoys some vacation time with his daughter Juliana at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa on January 30, 2018 in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.
- Olivia Culpo hosted Nine West 40th Anniversary celebration at The VYNL New York on Tuesday.
- This is Us’s Eris Baker coordinated her PAIR Eyewear with an empowering “I Believe in Girl Power” T-shirt while out and about in L.A.
- Pre-Patriot loss, New England fan Donnie Wahlberg and a blue-haired Jenny McCarthy, snagged pouches of HFactor while in Minneapolis.
- Jamie Foxx and Shaq hanging at TAO Group presented by Element Electronics.
- Tom Hanks was spotted with Rita Wilson, Colin Hanks and family at Del Frisco’s Grille Pasadena on Super Bowl Sunday.
- Dita Von Teese was spotted at Midtown Celeb hotspot, Ocean Prime, on Monday evening.
- Philadelphia Eagles running-back and new Super Bowl champion Jay Ajayi was spotted dining and celebrating his big win with friends the day after the game, at Public Kitchen & Bar at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
- Model Crystal Hefner, wife of the late Hugh Hefner, indulged in some much-needed R&R at designer hotel’s QT Sydney and QT Gold Coast.
- Allison Janney, Margot Robbie, Louise Roe and more celebrate with Belvedere Vodka at The Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on February 8, 2018 in Santa Barbara, California.
- NBC’s Lilliana Vazquez seen wearing a bespoke B Floral Style white rose floral ring on the Grammy’s red carpet for the #TImesUp movement in New York, NY.
- Jeannie Mai (pictured below) at Skybar At Mondrian for the BYOU love edition Night Market featuring a photo activation by Pop Social.
- On Wednesday night, Nick Jonas took over his global non-profit’s Instagram feed (@BeyondType1) to share how he lives with his Type 1 diabetes. He was performing at the Estadio Chivas in Guadalajara, Mexico for his 24K Magic World Tour and discussed his blood sugar levels – he was at 220 while he was filming, and performs at 180 and prepares by eating veggies, salmon, and a few carbs to “sustain while on stage.”
- SNL star Cecily Strong celebrated her birthday with her closest at Ocean Prime, a modern American Steakhouse on 52nd. The group sat in the middle of the dining room while Cecily moved from the bar to the dining room with a Cucumber Gimlet in hand.
- On Thursday evening at LP, the live performance space at The Curtain Hotel and Members Club, in Shoreditch London, Idris Elba did a DJ set as part of Shy FX’s residency.
- Nina Agdal at Good Day New York discussing this weekend’s upcoming nyfw SIMPLY and Nylon Magazines fashion and beauty conference.
- Charlotte McKinney at Marquee for the premiere afterparty of Danny Abeckaser’s First We Take Brooklyn in New York City presented by Hooch Black.
- Beauty influencer Lyda Fischer hanging with YouTube star Desi Perkins at the Jeremy Scott and Mac Cosmetics NYFW Party at Public Hotel.
- AnnaLynne McCord out and about in NYC attending the Red Dress Awards for Woman’s Day magazine’s heart truth initiative wearing a Black Halo gown and the Whyte Studio bunker coat.
- Get Shorty and First We Take Brooklyn star Sasha Feldman visited the Thursday Boots showroom in NYC to select the latest men’s boot styles.
- Nichelle Hines, Lyndon Smith and Katrina Bowden all enjoying signature Greek dishes at the new Cleo Third Street in west Hollywood.
- Nicole Kidman taking a spin class at Cycle House West Hollywood over Super Bowl weekend.
- Olivia Culpo (pictured) keeps her clothes stain-free for longer with partner Degree Anti-Marks Deodorants at Unilever’s Stain-Less Waste-Less installation in NYC to bring awareness to clothing waste.
