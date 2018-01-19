- Jaime King enjoys snacking on Del Monte Fruit & Chia cups while working in L.A.
- This past weekend, TAO Los Angeles was the hotspot to be at as singer, Jennifer Hudson, and NFL Star, Odell Beckham Jr, were both separately spotted at the restaurant. Fresh off of judging The Voice UK, Hudson kept a low profile and had dinner with a close friend while NY Giants quarterback, Odell Beckham Jr, came with a posse of friends.
- Garrett Hedlund spotted wearing the Caleb sweater from NAKED Cashmere at the American Express x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Listening Session at Clarkson Square.
- Supermodel Adriana Lima looked cozy and stylish as ever as she stepped out in NYC Sunday night, wearing the Big Softie coat by fur and faux fur designer, Charlotte Simone. The style maven rocked a striped black jumpsuit and Hermes handbag to complement the coat, as she flashed a peace sign at photographers.
- Former RHONY Housewife Aviva Drescher spotted at cockteleria & rustic latin cuisine hotspot, La Pulperia, UES.
- Claws star Carrie Preston makes a statement with her red-hot locks leaving the Angelo David Salon, NYC.
- Jaclyn Stapp guest judging the Miss New York USA 2018 pageant with Giorgio Armani National Makeup Artist Tim Quinn at SUNY Purchase College in Westchester, NY.
- YouTuber Logan Paul was seen publicly since his Japan incidents over the weekend at 1 OAK Nightclub in LA where he was hanging out and supporting recording artist Chanel West Coast for her single release party of her new hit song and music video ‘Nobody’.
- On Sunday night, actress Abigail Breslin dined at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The two friends were joined by nine others including Breslin’s boyfriend. The group enjoyed a selection of signature items from the chef while sipping on cocktails.
- Playtex® Sport® and Aly Raisman unveiled their first vending machine installment in NYC, providing free tampons to female athletes and encouraging girls to #PlayOn.
- On Saturday afternoon at LAVO Party Brunch in The Palazzo, First Daughter Tiffany Trump celebrated her friend Andrew Warren’s The birthday boy posted a picture of himself and Trump on Instagram with the caption “Thank you for the amazing celebrations @lavolv”.
- American gymnast, Shawn Johnson celebrated her 26th birthday with family and friends at Estrella in West Hollywood on Thursday evening.
- Transformers film director Michael Bay dined at Forte dei Marmi in Miami with an unidentified blond for the restaurant’s Michelin Mondays as Canadian entertainment host and YouTube star Devo dined at a neighboring table and joined him for a brief tête-à-tête over pasta and Ron Barceló cocktails.
- Swisse Wellness ambassador Ashley Hart (pictured below) leads a mindful morning of yoga at the #CelebrateLifeEveryDay campaign launch event at Westfield Century City.
- Actress, Jessica Biel arrived at LAX on Monday looking travel ready in a cozy sweater and leather leggings while finishing off her look with the Yetti sunnies from the Australian based brand, Sunday Somewhere.
- On Monday, singer-songwriter-rapper Trey Songz was spotted at Raw Juce’s newest location in Brickell, Florida. Then on Tuesday, former NFL super-star player Jason Taylor popped in to the Raw Juce in Weston where he ordered a Power Bowl.
- Kevin Bacon was spotted enjoying lunch at Henrietta’s Table restaurant in The Charles Hotel this afternoon eating a salad. It appears he will be in town for the foreseeable future filming his new Showtime show City on a Hill with Aldis Hodge.
- After seeing Hamilton on Broadway on Sunday, movie star Amy Adams, with husband Darren Le Gallo and six-year-old daughter Aviana, were spotted at Black Tap’s Midtown Manhattan outpost. The family brought an après-show appetite indulging in Black Tap’s award-winning burgers with fries and a behemoth Cookies n’ Cream CrazyShake™ milkshake.
- Bachelor in Paradise’s Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan are back in paradise. The couple was seen together strolling on the beach hand in hand in Mexico at El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma. The duo was also spotted enjoying couple’s spa treatments and lounging beachside in a private cabana at the resort.
- On Tuesday night, Bebe Rexha painted the town green at Refinery Rooftop. To help launch Mugler’s new fragrance Aura Mugler, the Empire State Building glowed green as the perfect backdrop for Bebe to perform a surprise live show at Refinery Rooftop. Bebe showed off her killer pipes with a short acoustic set and even joined the crowd for a quick dance party during Me, Myself, & I.
- TODAY Show’s Lilliana Vazquez hosted a floral accessory preview with B Floral’s Bronwen Smith where guests were treated to hair styling and manicures by Essie all while sampling and trying on B Floral’s newest floral jewelry collection in Flatiron, NYC on Wednesday.
- Chef Eric Ripert hosted the 10th annual Cayman Cookbook with fellow celebrity chefs and friends José Andrés, Anthony Bourdain, Emeril Lagasse, Domonique Crenn, Robert Irvine and many others, from January 10-14, 2018 in the Cayman Islands.
- Nick Offerman, Blythe Danner, Sasha Lane, Kiersey Clemons, and Ted Danson kicked off opening night of Sundance Film Festival with Grey Goose host of Hearts Beat Loud After-Party.
- Kristen Taekman spotted with Karline DePass at The Nana Bella Pop Up at The Time New York.
- Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure), Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick), Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec), Jason Mantzoukas, (The League and The Dictator) and more attended the third annual Delta Festival Shuttle to Park City flight departing LAX on Thursday.
- Los Angeles Confidential magazine celebrated their Awards Issue with cover stars Alison Brie, Milo Ventimiglia and Ana de Armas at the Jeremy West Hollywood presented by Cadillac.
- On Thursday evening, Grammy award winning singer Estelle celebrated her birthday at Seaspice Miami. Celebrating with 7 of her girlfriends, the American Boy singer rang in a new year with a champagne fueled celebratory dinner and after party dancing at Faena Living room and Saxony bar.
- Leslie Odom Jr. performed songs curated to echo and pair with Krug Champagnes at the Thursday night’s Krug Journey Malibu, hosted by Krug Champagnes and Naeem Khan at the home of Robert and Hope Smith. Guests included Jordana Brewster, Paula Patton, Erin and Sara Foster, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Samantha Ronson, and Cassandra Grey.
- Singer Cody Simpson joined OMEGA at the Olympia Bob Run in St. Moritz, Switzerland. OMEGA is the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games and is currently preparing for its role at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang this February.
- Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Alan Alda is the first to win the Red Carpet Doughnut at DTLA’s Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken (516 W. 6th St).
- Jessica Biel showed her love to husband, Justin Timberlake as he partnered with American Express to curate an event in NY that immersed select guests into the very inspiration that compelled his highly anticipated LP, Man Of The Woods.
Sound off in the comments below!