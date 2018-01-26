- Olivia Culpo stocks up on a limited-edition Stella Artois for Super Bowl (in support of the brand’s Water.Org clean water partnership).
- Idris Elba sips Heineken at the Wanderluxxe presents “Common & Friends” Private Performances at Sundance.
- Ciara wearing Privé Revaux sunglasses while on vacation in Mexico with Russell Wilson.
- Aubrey Plaza stops by LIFEWTR’s The Power of Arts in Education panel at SundanceTV Headquarters to get a dose of inspiration and hydration in Park City, Utah.
- Sofia Richie attends the kick-off for Sony’s Lost in Music in Los Angeles, headlined by Khalid.
- Olivia Culpo wearing a Touch by Alyssa Milano sweater at the AFC Championship game.
- Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with her girl gang. The I Don’t Get It Podcast trio, Ashley Iaconetti, Lauren Iaconetti and Naz Perez, have teamed up with fashion and lifestyle brand, JustFab.com, to bring you their Galentine’s picks.
- National Lampoon comedian, Chevy Chase attended a friend’s 60th birthday celebration with 18 guests and dined on Fried Calamari, Salmon Picatta and Meatballs and playfully photobombed a nearby table’s dinner at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on the Upper West Side.
- Academy Award nominated director Darren Aronofsky and American Crime Story star Darren Criss attended the Intel Tech Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival.
- Dancing With the Stars, Julz Tocker, was spotted at WeVillage in Sherman Oaks launching his afterschool dance program to local kids ages 7-14. The community and other enrichment teachers are very excited to have him on board. He will introduce students to all genras of dance, hip-hop, jazz, etc.
- Paris Jackson attends the JetSmarter Music in Film Summit.
- Actor Finn Wolfhard, best known as “Mike Wheeler” in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, was spotted Thursday night dining with a friend at the Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer midtown Manhattan outpost. The 15-year-old Canadian devoured a Texan Burger with fries and a mammoth Cookies n’ Cream Supreme CrazyShake™
- On Thursday in Los Angeles, Create & Cultivate and Chevrolet celebrated the launch of the Create & Cultivate 100 list. Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush, Yvonne Orji, Jen Atkin, Jennifer Meyer, Katherine Schwarzenegger and more stepped out to celebrate the list which honored 100 influential women that are breaking boundaries and finding new roads within their respective careers.
- Jon Hamm (pictured below) picks up luxury boots from mou at the IndieWire Studio at Sundance.
- Cara Santana seen at Mondrian Los Angeles shouting for her blog Cara Disclothed.
- Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod seen dining before her sold out performance at CaliBash 2018 at Katsuya L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
- The Florida Project star Bria Vinaite seen dining at Cleo at the new SLS Bahar Mar.
- Cami Morrone and Maia Mitchell sipping on Peet’s Coffee hot cocoa drinks at the Never Goin’ Back film Party at Apex Social Club at the WanderLuxxe House during Sundance.
- Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline Partner of the GRAMMY Awards® and Supporter of First-Time Nominees hosted a private performance with Julia Michaels to celebrate the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards with celebrity guests and friends, at The Bowery Hotel, on Thursday. Lea Michele and Vanessa Hudgens were seen chatting by the bar.
- Victoria’s Secret Angel, Romee Strijd posted a photo on her Instagram account wearing Kookai’s Blair Bodysuit in Tarragon.
- The stars of Hollywood and West Hollywood aligned at Bottega Louie in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. Helen Hunt, who was dining with her friend and fellow star actress Jodi Foster, approached David Cooley (owner of the world-famous Abbey Food & Bar) to snap a photo with him and his “Make America Gay Again” hat because she loved it so much after seeing it at the Women’s March.
- Kelly Ripa seen recently wearing the Peepers Standing Ovation Readers, $22 that are super trendy and affordable.
- Maria Menounos was spotted at Sandals Resorts in Jamaica, relaxing in the new Over-the-Water Bungalows.
- Alia Shawkat and Tessa Thompson attended Super Deluxe’s The Passage, a comedy created by and starring Philip Burgers, which screened as part of the Sundance Film Festival’s Indie Episodic Showcase.
- Rafael Casal, Raúl Castillo, Kiersey Clemons, Josephine Decker, Daveed Diggs, Meagan Good, Omari Hardwick, Garrett Hedlund, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Dorian Missick and Haley Joel Osment served as co-hosts of the 21st Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch during Sundance.
- Heather Graham was the featured guest at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Utah Women’s Leadership Celebration, hosted by Zions Bank and the Sundance Institute.
- Former ABC’s The Bachelor reality star turned lifestyle blogger Lauren Bushnell spent the weekend at Hacienda Beach Club & Residences in Cabo San Lucas, enjoying the sun, sand and a few margaritas with her sister Mollie Bushnell and their mother.
- Alexis Waters, star of ABC’s The Bachelor, dined at San Diego hot spot Rustic Root over the weekend. She dined with fellow star Jasemine Goode and a group of friends on the venue’s upstairs rooftop which overlooks the downtown neighborhood. She and her group enjoyed selections like the rustic meatballs, chicken sliders and duck confit spring rolls while sipping on tequila cocktails prior to heading to popular San Diego nightclub, Sidebar.
- Ana de Armas spotted shopping at the Tiffany & Co. pop-up store at The Grove.
- Naomi Watts staying hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah.
- Danny DeVito admires his stunt double floating in a pool of liquid chocolate on-set of the new M&M’S Super Bowl LII commercial shoot.
- Chloe Moretz (pictured below) came to accept an award at the Creative Coalition’s 2018 Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner at the KIA Supper Suite in head to toe Victoria Beckham. The 20-year-old won’t be legal for a few more weeks, so couldn’t partake in the Kunde Wines, but got Altec headphones in the gift bag.
- Whitney Port celebrates parenthood ups and downs at the WaterWipes campaign launch event in NYC.
- AnnaSophia Robb celebrates the launch of the JILL Jill Stuart spring collection created for Macy’s at Good Behavior in NYC.
- Elijah Wood grabs a Nomatic travel bag at the JetSmarter Music in Film Summit Presented by JUUL at Park City Live.
- Jay Leno and Jamie Foxx hung out on the set of Jay Leno’s Garage looking stylish and fresh in their Privé Revaux Leno chose to wear The Marquis frames and Foxx rocked The Classic.
- There was lots of muscle spotted at Sen Sakana in NYC on Wednesday night when Champion Boxers Mickey Garcia, Brendan Rios, Abner Mares and former World Champion Robert Garcia along with Boxing Promoter Lou DiBella chowed down on assorted Sushi and Kushiyaki. The fighters abstained from alcohol as they all have fights coming up.
- On Thursday night Grammy and Tony Award-winner Patti Lupone dined at Sen Sakana with Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliot and producer Chris Elliot. They drank sake all night while eating uni, hamachi, unagi and tomago Nigiri.
- Beauty Expert and Celebrity Make Up Artist Kamani Alana looking fabulous as she supports her friends at PUMA for the PUMA x Diamonds Event in Los Angeles.
- Emma Roberts sporting the vineyard vines Cashmere Coral Lane Sweater while running errands in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress paired the vibrant knit with distressed high-waist denim and black motorcycle boots to complete her effortless look.
- The fiery MTV Wild ‘n Out star and Rapper Justina Valentine hit the TRL studios in New York City alongside WWE’s Sasha Banks to share what it’s like to be kick-ass women in worlds often dominated by men and so much more.
- Big Little Lies star, Reese Witherspoon was spotted wearing must-have fashion/tech accessory, Bandolier, as she ran errands around Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
- Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Music Lodge hosted by influencer marketing program, IconicReach during the Sundance Film Festival last Friday.
- Olympic medals darling Apolo Ohno paid a rare visit before the winter games to Wall Miamion Friday night. Hanging out with two bros including Crypto currency founder Takashi Nayagi, the ice king and ex-Dancing with the Stars alum had no reservations taking photos with unexpected sunshine state fans.
- Paul Rudd, Nick Offerman, Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Zoe Kazen attended the IMDb Studio Day 1 at The Sundance Film Festival.
- Elijah Wood took over the turntables at the Heineken sponsored MANDY premiere after party at the Wanderluxxe house during Sundance 2018.
- Nicolas Cage attended WanderLuxxe House presents Apres Ski with Casamigos Tequila, Peet’s Coffee and Apex Social Club during Sundance 2018.
- Suki Waterhouse (pictured below) staying hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah.
- Sundance’s king and queen of romance, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, kicked off Evan’s 31st birthday at the Grey Goose Blue Door. Upon Emma’s arrival, she leapt into his arms and greeted him with a big birthday hug.
- On Saturday night, Common gave an epic performance at the Grey Goose Blue Door, placing female empowerment front and center at the after-party of his film The Tale during Sundance.
- Post Malone came to TAO Park City with a huge entourage around 2:00 AM and sat at a VIP table next to the DJ booth. After requesting a song from DJ Politik, he shocked the crowd with a surprise performance of his monster hits Congratulations, Rockstar and White Iverson.
- Armie Hammer promoting his new Sundance flick, Sorry to Bother You spotted at the Music Lodge hosted by influencer marketing program, IconicReach during the Sundance Film Festival on January 21.
- Erin Foster, Sarah Foster, and Jennifer Meyers attended Creative Playground and ChefDance hosted the inaugural “49 Remarkable Women + 1 Really Cool Dude” Dinner.
- Paris Jackson and her friend, Caroline D’Amore, (pictured below) were among those who clamored to the kitchen when Postmates delivered 250 pieces of chicken and gallons of man n’ cheese to the Wanderluxxe House during the Sundance Film Festival. Guests washed down the midnight snack with Casamigos Tequila, ReThink Water and Heineken as Common, John Legend and friends performed in the living room at the exclusive event in partnership with Dropbox and Apex Social Club.
- Hilary Swank hung out in JetSuiteX’s lounge in The Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival and took a photo to benefit Angel Flight West.
- Justine Skye celebrating her new album, ULTRAVIOLET with a Tumblr IRL launch party sponsored by Nudestix and Tumblr at Lightbox in New York City on Saturday.
- Celebrity Makeup Artist Nick Barose channeled a serpent-like iridescent shine for Lancôme Ambasadress, Lupita Nyong’os makeup at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards using Lancôme Color Design Eyeshadow.
- Professional wrestler and author Austin Aries seen at Portion Control at The Gramercy in Las Vegas.
- Bella Thorne arrives to Sundance Film Festival wearing Onepiece Velour Jumpsuit, perfect for the cold weather.
- This past weekend, Skullcandy celebrated all weekend long in partnership with Skate Kitchen, Crystal Moselle’s film that is premiered at Sundance, highlighting a group of female skateboarders in NYC. Jaden Smith, Usher, and Diplo all made appearances to show their support of Skullcandy and the brand’s partnership with the film.
- Idris Elba stopped by TAO Park Cityfor a night out and were treated to Don Julio 1942 and hot chocolate at the Tinder outdoor lounge.
- Tyra Banks getting a mani/pedi with her mom at the brand new Bellacures Pacific Palisades. She got their newly launched “Time’s Up” Pedicure, which is a black polish pedi that donates 25% to the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.
- Blake Lively, Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, and Sarah Paulson all showed their support for the Women’s March and Time’s Up Movement by sharing photos of themselves wearing the MY SISTER x Amber Tamblyn Fight For Every Self Tunic Hoodie ($78; mysister.org).
- Gigi Hadid was seen wearing Paradised’s Dance Embroidered Sweatshirt ($170) while out in in NYC. The fun graphic sweatshirt is available on Shopbop and Net-a-porter.
- Ashley Greene and Christine Evangelista joined Overtock.com / tZero CEO Dr. Patrick Byrne at the celebration of their tZero crypto offering at Baoli in Miami with a private performance by Flo-Rida.
- Chaley Rose performed to a packed house at The Music Lodge during Sundance. After her set she was outfitted in a sweatshirt from Spyder, essential oils from doTerra took a photo to benefit Angel Flight West for semi-private travel company JetSuiteX, received a cryptocurrency from Haracoin and learned about new influencer marketing app IconicReach.
- Christopher Abbott got mistaken for Kit Harrington by a guest at a party celebrating Piercing and Tyrel, his duo of films at Sundance, at the KIA Supper Suite where guests sipped Kunde Wines, stayed awake with Ciroc espresso martinis and left with Altec headphones.
- New England Patriots player, Martellus Bennett, posted a video on his Instagram getting his fitness and working on his dance moves in Los Angeles with Nicole Winhoffer, creator of the NW Method, ahead of his team’s upcoming Superbowl.
- Matthew Lewis, known to many as Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter films, enjoyed a frothy cold Butterbeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.
- Mila Kunis checked out of The Charles Hotel on Friday morning after celebrating her award for Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year on Thursday. During her award ceremony, the theatrical group announced they will begin casting women in its shows next year – a historic change for the group that has been around since 1795. She was also serenaded by the Harvard Krokodiloes, Harvard’s oldest a capella group, in The Charles Hotel Pavilion before sitting down to dinner.
- Instagram’s biggest show off multimillionaire turned DJ Gianluca Vacchi gave dancing pointers to Magic Mike alumn Alex Pettyfer at WALL Miami’s Thursday Night Hip Hop Party. Bonding over shots of Ron Barceló, the two had ladies wanting to check out their signature hip swaying moves.
- World Champion Boxers Mickey Garcia, Brendan Rios, Abner Mares and former World Champion Robert Garcia were seen dining at Sen Sakana in NYC. The boxers ate assorted Sushi and Kushiyaki.
- Emmy Award-winning, Richard Thomas indulging in the massive “Titanic” dessert at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in D.C. while hosting a party for the cast of the Tony Award-winning play The Humans.
- ToniK Productions’ Tonya Lewis Lee and Nikki Silver attended the world premiere of MONSTER the movie at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
- Vanessa Simmons was spotted this week leaving ShoeDazzle HQ with exclusive styles in hand.
- Hannah Bronfman hosted the Tampax Pearl Active #GetinMotion event at 305 Fitness in NYC.
- David Beckham was spotted at Hyatt Centric South Beach’s Joe & The Juice earlier today. He ordered a Herb Tonic juice and an Acai Club.
- Believer Director Don Argott, Imagen Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds, and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees hangout in the Smashmallow “Smash & Sip” café during the JetSmarter Music in Film Summit.
- Bravo’s Summer House cast members Lindsay Hubbard (pictured below), Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula were seen sipping on Truly Spiked & Sparkling, Twisted Tea and Sam ’76 at Dream Midtown celebrating the show’s premiere.
Sound off in the comments below!