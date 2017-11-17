- Steve Aoki hosted ASICS ‘Jump Room’ in NYC to celebrate I Move Me
launch.
- Actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder arrived to the Napa Valley Film Festival Celebrity Tributes on November 9th at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville, California. The pair received the Humanitarian Tribute, presented by Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch.
- Nicole Kidman attended the 6th Los Cabos International Film Festival. The Academy Award-Winning actress presented her film The Killing of a Sacred Deer and was honored on the closing night of the festival in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Big Little Lies actress stayed at The Resort at Pedregal and was overheard mentioning “how absolutely gorgeous” the luxury property is.
- Quentin Tarantino dined at Estrella Restaurant on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.
- The annual American Cinematheque gala honored acclaimed actress Amy Adams last Friday, with guests like Justin Timberlake, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, Tom Hanks and more attending to fete their friend and former co-star. Each presenter went home with a Delsey Luggage gift bag filled with Wolverine boots, Samba Sol, Patchi chocolates, Lladró candles, Nightingale sleep system, RapidX chargers, and a resort package from Exclusive Traveler Club.
- Susan Sarandon, Mary-Louise Parker and Padma Lakshmi attended the after-party for the North American premiere of Soufra, directed by Thomas Morgan, at The Park in New York City last Sunday.
- Jordin Sparks performed at the Smile Greenwich Event Benefiting Leading Medical Charity, Operation Smile.
- Always the dapper gentleman, Nick Jonas made a stylish arrival at the annual Glamour Women of The Year Awards in a Lyft Lux ride sporting a sharp designer black suit. The music sensation was on hand to present at the awards ceremony honoring powerhouse women in entertainment.
- Actress Bellamy Young wraps a bicoastal media tour, sharing the open conversation she had with her doctor that led to a diagnosis and treatment with RESTASIS MULTIDOSE® (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion) 0.05%, last Thursday in New York, and encouraging others to talk to their doctor, too. Learn more at Restasis.com.
- Actress Kat Dennings showing how to purchase holiday gifts with Masterpass on set at her Mastercard commercial in Los Angeles.
- Carla Hall partnered with T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods to announce the Gift My Gathering contest, which celebrates family as the greatest gift, in New York City.
- Malin Akerman and her son Sebastian Zincone (pictured below) share a laugh at Kinder Joy United States Launch at Pier 59 in New York.
- Sarah Michelle Gellar preps for the holidays by bringing home Letters to Santa by The Elf on the Shelf®.
- Victor Cruz, Ashley Benson and Kevin Jonas previewed the cruise of the future at Sea Beyond, Royal Caribbean’s immersive technology showcase in Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Mariska Hargitay and Jessica Seinfeld celebrate strength of character at American Girl Place NYC Grand Opening Benefit with their custom dolls.
- Laverne Cox shares her favorite holiday picks for friends and family at the Verizon Connected Holiday House in New York City.
- Actress and mom Melissa Joan Hart makes PB&J sandwiches with Jif® while announcing the “Imagine If, With Jif” contest finalists on Tuesday in New York City.
- T-Pain and Cyndi Lauper surprise guests with a performance during Sunset Saturday at PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown last Saturday.
- am.GIA hosted a private collection launch party at a tucked away warehouse in West Hollywood where SVEDKA Vodka Cocktails were being poured. Riverdale actress, Madelaine Petsch, was spotted at the event with some fashionable girlfriends while model Jasmine Sanders, donning in an i.am.GIA sweater,and boyfriend, Terrence J snapped photos.
- Gabrielle Union has turned heads all season long with her fab looks, and last night was no different as she attended the launch of the Shutterfly Holiday Gift Collection rocking the Theresa II stilettos by Australian footwear label, Senso.
- Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and daughter, Carmen, checked out of The Charles Hotel this morning after have breakfast at the hotel’s Henrietta’s Table restaurant. Carmen was sweet enough to give Henrietta (a metallic pig statue), the restaurant’s namesake, a scratch behind the ear before she left the restaurant, with a plush Henrietta toy in tow.
- Naomi Watts hosted the ONDA Beauty Tribeca grand opening event on November 8th alongside founders Larissa Thomson and Sarah Bryden-Brown with Jason Weinberg, James Truman, and The Cristalline. Susan Sarandon, Helena Christensen, and Jessica Seinfeld also attended to celebrate the official ONDA launch and flagship store grand opening.
- J Balvin was mobbed by fans upon arrival at Casa Buchanan’s as everyone was clamoring to speak to the Mi Gente star at Latin Music at Casa Buchanan’s Latin GRAMMYs® Kickoff Party. He was excited to celebrate and toast to most iconic week in Latin music over a glass of Buchanan’s with friends in the industry.
- SIA’s (pictured below) album Everyday is Christmas dropped today and to help spread the seasonal cheer, she’s partnered with Postmates to offer everyone free delivery all weekend with code SIAHOLIDAYS at checkout.
- On Monday night, following the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden, a slew of notables headed across the street to Legasea at Moxy Times Square for a late dinner. Lala Anthony joined Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert and his wife Teyana Taylor following their win over the Knicks. The group shared the Alaskan king crab boil, lobster bake, blackened salmon and roasted snow crab claws in between catching up and sharing a few laughs. At the other end of Legasea, Knicks’ star Kristaps Porzingis took over a table with Cavaliers’ Jose Calderon.
- Cara Delevingne, Victoria Justice,January Jones, Emmy Rossum, Kaleigh Sperry, Charlotte McKinney, Ireland Baldwin, Brandi Cyrus, Jessica Szohr and Amelia Hamlin were among the many stylish celebs who gathered at Bollare’s LA Showroom alongside celebrity stylist, Samantha McMillen, who shared her favorite fall finds from Timberland.
- Bill Maher hosted an intimate party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Moxy Times Square.
- Ryan Seacrest seen at Avra Madison in New York City.
- Lala Anthony having dinner with Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert and his wife Teyana Taylor at Legasea at Moxy Times Square.
- Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson stopped by Bar Moxy in Moxy Times Square.
- Chloe Bridges and Brandi Cyrus arrived at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles to celebrate Flirtar, the world’s first augmented reality dating app, and latest superstar in the space. Guests mingled with one another as they enjoyed drinks and dancing while simultaneously swiping through profiles of other attendees.
- Usher, Ian Harding, Jermaine Dupri and Stevie Wonder at a premiere party at sbe hotspot Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for “People You May Know” on Monday where guests enjoyed cocktails by Carbonadi vodka and music by DJ Zo Manno.
- Ben Giroux, whose video Back to the 90s went viral in May with over 40 million views posting this The Justice League inspired music video Superhero Showtime to try to make magic happen again.
- Gerard Butler at Nightingale in L.A. for a performance by hip hop artist Yo Gotti on Wednesday.
- Sylvester Stallone seen at Doheny Room for the Discovery Land Co. party last Saturday.
- Bella Thorne at Katsuya Hollywood with a group for dinner including sister Dani Thorne while enjoying a friend’s birthday on Saturday.
- PUMA’s newest ambassador FIA Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton (pictured below) led a workout session on Tuesday at the Hudson Lofts in L.A.
- Sofia Richie hit the streets of London in the ultimate winter wonderland attire, rocking the Mayet jacket by Parisian luxury outerwear brand, Nour Hammour. The style maven was spotted with fellow model Lottie Moss for a festive day at Winter Wonderland.
- Celebrity culinary connoisseur and “foodgod” Jonathan Cheban met a different kind of star at Forte dei Marmi in Miami- 2 Michelin Star chef Antonio Mellino.
- LOUIS XIII Cognac and Pharrell Williams hosted a private listening party in Shanghai to raise awareness for global warming with his original track, 100 Years – a song inspired by the detrimental effects of unabated climate change. Several celebrities attended to support the cause including Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Jourdan Dunn, Jesse Williams, Ashley Greene, Ellen von Unwerth, Pom Klementieff, and more. The VIP party took place at a secret event space in the Hongkou District of Shanghai.
- Teen actor Isaak Presley and pop-band “Forever In Your Mind” performed and had a meet and greet at Planet Hollywood Times Square on Tuesday.
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Erin Foster and Sara Foster joined Bumble Founder & CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd to celebrate the launch of Bumble Bizz in Los Angeles.
- LThe Fred Hollows Foundation hosted their first Gala Dinner in Los Angeles at The Highlight Room presented by Casa Noble Tequila. The gala brought out many celebrity attendees who support Joel Edgerton and the foundation such as Adrien Brody, Suki Waterhouse, Camilla Belle, Ricky Martin, Sam Worthington, Jesse Williams, Jai Courtney and Paris Hilton.
- Ashley Greene, Rise Nation and HPE, joined forces to host a charity climb on Wednesday night at Rise Nation in West Hollywood, to benefit those affected by the Northern California Wildfires. The donation based group fitness class was led by Rise Nation’s top instructors and climbers wore outfits provided by HPE.
- EJ Johnson flaunts his #TeamThis Belvedere Vodka Bespoke bottle at Native Son Master of Style Event at Cadillac House.
- Vanessa Lachey hosted The Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration while Robin Thicke put on an amazing performance. Robin also presented the Mayor of Beverly Hills, Lili Bosse, and the American Red Cross a check with a $10,000 donation.
- On Thursday evening at WeWork NYC Creator Awards, the legendary T-Pain surprised the afterparty crowd with an impromptu live performance of his biggest hits. The event also featured a DJ set by Sky Ferreira.
- Jamie Foxx gifted Kate Beckinsale The Karl by Privé Revaux sunglasses, and Beckinsale took to Instagram to show her appreciation.
- Ava Sambora (pictured below), Jordyn Woods, Faith Schroder, Lyndon Smith, Danielle Campbell, and Jonathan Keltz at the Forever 21 #CelebrateForever winter wonderland party on Monday, which featured fake snow, giant snow globes, bites by D’amores Pizza, Electric Sky Wine and MovieSacs by Lovesac at a private residence in Los Angeles along with a performance by Maty Noyes.
