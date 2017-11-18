Actor, singer and songwriter, David Cassidy is in the hospital, according to reports. A source told Us Weekly exclusively he was put in an induced coma, after being “rushed ” to the hospital “three days ago.” The insider added that he is “on pain medication to keep him comfortable. He is in-and-out of consciousness. He is receiving an out pouring amount of support and everyone is praying for his recovery.”

“He is hoping and waiting for a liver transplant, if he happens to get one in time, the prognosis is still up in the air,” the source continued. “His son, ex-wife Sue and brother Patrick are there now. One of his brothers are en route.”

In earlier reports, it was noted the 67-year-old former Partridge Family star was suffering from organ failure and his status was “looking grim.”

His health struggles have been going on for more than two months, according to those close to his family.

Earlier this year, he told People magazine he was struggling with memory loss, as his family has a history of dementia. He added, “this was coming,” saying he wants to “stay focused” and “enjoy life.”

During his expected last-ever touring concert at B.B. Kings in New York back in February, the star performed all the hits of his 40+ year career.

At one point during the performance, he was quite candid, and told the audience, “I’m not sure if it was Dr. Phil or someone recently asked me, ‘What do you want your legacy to be? I guess the fact that everything I’ve done in my life was to bring light and love into all of the world that I was able to touch because you gave it back to me a hundred thousand times.”

