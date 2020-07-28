The feud is over! After giving each other the cold shoulder for years, Heather Locklear and Denise Richards have mended ties.

“Denise finally realizes that what she did was pretty awful, and she’s apologized to Heather,” an insider told OK!, explaining that the ladies’ animosity began in 2006 when the Wild Things star broke “girl code” by dating Heather’s estranged husband Richie Sambora.

DENISE RICHARDS SHARES UPDATE ON WHERE SHE STANDS WITH HER ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ CASTMATES

“They’ve cleared the air and are now talking like good friends again.”

According to the insider, it was the friction between Richards and her Real Housewives costars that spurred her to reach out to the actress. “Up until then, Denise didn’t realize how much she missed having a friend like Heather in her life, the insider explained.

“She feels bad about the past and is hoping this is a fresh start.”