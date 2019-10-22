Diddy’s sons Quincy and Christian Combs were involved in a car accident on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on October 21! The brothers were reportedly leaving their father’s home when they collided with a female driver.

Quincy, 28, was driving the car, according to reports, so he stayed at the scene while Christian, 21, left in another vehicle with their father’s bodyguards.

In a clip at the scene of the accident, “The Holiday Calendar” actor walked over to the female driver and hugged her to make sure that she was ok. There were no injuries for either party involved.

Quincy fully cooperated with the female driver and exchanged important information following the crash.

The car crash comes just a night after Diddy’s ex Lori Harvey flipped her car after texting and driving.

This story is developing…