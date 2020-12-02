Once upon a time, if you wanted to make a wager on sports, you’d have to go to Las Vegas to do it, but new figures show that more and more Americans are ditching their ritualistic annual weekend away in Vegas in favor of staying at home to cash in on the online sports gambling boom.

Last week, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced that the state had received a combined $803 million in sports gambling revenue, with 92% of that solely dedicated to making wagers online from home using a desktop tablet or computer. In comparison, Nevada, once the Mecca for gamblers worldwide, could only muster $575 million in total revenue.

So, what is online sports gambling? And why are so many Americans turning towards placing bets at home instead of weekends away in expensive hotel rooms that leave them feeling nothing but a bad hangover and regret? Online sports analytics site Dimers.com has the answers.

35M PEOPLE WILL PLACE SPORTS BETS OVER 3 YEARS — HERE’S WHY YOU SHOULD BE ONE OF THEM

Online sports gambling allows you to turn your sports knowledge into cash:

Sports gambling allows players (otherwise known as ‘bettors’) to put their money where their mouth is and put down their cash to wager on the outcome of sports such as Football, Basketball, Baseball and Hockey. Bets placed may range from who you think will win the match (known as a ‘Moneyline’ bet), to who you think will win the game with a starting handicap (known as a ‘Spread’ bet), or anything else you can think of — like which player you think will score a touchdown.

Gambling on sports online is popular because it’s so easy:

Gone are the days where Americans only had limited access to making wagers on sports. Online sports gambling is now legal in over 20 states across the U.S., with online sportsbooks providing websites and mobile apps which enable users to create an account and start betting right away. This is not to mention that the online sportsbook companies are offering free money and sign-up bonuses just for becoming a member! When did you last hear of a casino in Vegas offering free money? Never.

FOR THE WIN — 5 STEPS TO PLACING YOUR FIRST ONLINE SPORTS BET

Finding the right help is just a click away:

Sometimes knowing how to make a bet is one of the hardest things of all. Luckily, online sportsbooks make a point of providing a great experience for the user, making it easy to place a wager. Not sure who to bet on? The Dimers.com Bet Hub breaks down all of the top games with the most likely probabilities based upon 10,000 computer simulations of each match, putting the power in your hands to become a pro online gambler making the big bucks. After some awesome sports picks that are ready-made and done for you? No problem, you can get it in the Dimers.com Quick Picks section.

With the number of states legalizing online sports gambling increasing by the day, keep your eye on Dimers.com for all the latest information on when gambling will be legal in your state and when you can take advantage of all the best offers and promotions.