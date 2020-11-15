Last Tuesday’s historic U.S. election drew a record turnout of voters as Americans elected Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States. While Biden may have been the winner of the race to the White House (according to everyone except Donald Trump), he wasn’t the only big winner on the day. Millions of sports fans across America also claimed a major victory.

Voters in Louisiana, Maryland and South Dakota all cast their ballots in favor of the legalization of online sports gambling to allow Americans to now make wagers on all of their favorite sports from the comfort of their own home using just their computer or cell phone.

The passing of legal sports gambling in the three states is a big development for the gambling industry where studies have shown an estimated 35 million Americans will place an online bet on sports within the next three years.

Online sports analytics site Dimers.com shows us why you should be sitting up and taking notice:

What is online sports gambling?

Sports gambling allows players (otherwise known as ‘bettors’) to put their money where their mouth is and put down their cash to wager on the outcome of sports such as Football, Basketball, Baseball and Hockey. Bets placed may range from who you think will win the match (known as a ‘Moneyline’ bet), to who you think will win the game with a starting handicap (known as a ‘Spread’ bet), or anything else you can think of, like who which player you think will score a touchdown.

Previously, gambling on sports was something you were only allowed to do on a weekend away in Las Vegas, but with more and more changes to state laws, online sportsbooks are popping up everywhere to give bettors the opportunity to cash in from their armchairs at home.

What is an online sportsbook?

A sportsbook is a platform which allows Americans to make wagers on sports competitions all over the world. With locally established sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings, or overseas brands like Unibet and Bet365, seemingly everyone is trying to get their piece of the American online sports gambling market.

This competition is resulting in some fantastic opportunities for fans who are joining these books for the very first time due to the sign-up bonuses and promotions on offer, with some sites offering up to and extra $1000 just for signing up and making a deposit.

Online sports gambling analytics website Dimers.com has taken the hard work out of knowing where to find the best value and ongoing offers by centralizing the best and most trusted online sportsbooks via the Dimers.com ‘Best Books’ page. These offers are updating regularly, so it’s always good to keep tabs to find the best value in your state.

How do I get involved?

Sometimes knowing how to make a bet is one of the hardest things of all. Luckily, online sportsbooks make a point of providing a great experience for the user, making it easy to place a wager. Not sure who to bet on? The Dimers.com Bet Hub breaks down all of the top options with the most likely probabilities based upon 10,000 computer simulations of each and every game.

With the number of states that are legalizing online sports gambling increasing by the day, keep your eye on Dimers.com for all the latest information on whether gambling is legal in your state and when/if you can take advantage of all the best offers and promotions.