Dolly Parton is helping Kelly Clarkson pick up the pieces amid her shocking divorce from Brandon Blackstock, a source tells OK! “Dolly knows a bit of what Kelly’s going through, and she’s been there for her in her time of need,” spills the source.

DOLLY PARTON WEARS A FULL FACE OF MAKEUP TO BED — IN CASE THERE’S A FIRE!

“Dolly says it may seem like hell now, but it’ll get better in time – she needs to focus on herself and those two adorable kids she’s got.” The source notes that the American Idol alum has long admired the legendary country singer, who’s not just a close friend but also a mother figure. “Dolly’s giving her daily pep talks,” the source adds.

KELLY CLARKSON DISHES ON HOW OFTEN SHE HAS SEX WITH HUSBAND BRANDON BLACKSTOCK

“She’s suffered hard times too – poverty, disappointments – but she’s always had the fortitude to keep going, and she’s urging Kelly to do the same.” What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger!