After two and a half decades of marriage, Dr. Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, filed for divorce earlier this month. However, a prenup agreement may mean that she won’t be entitled to receive half of her husband’s $800 million fortune.

The rapper and producer revealed in a court filing on Wednesday that he did not have a prenuptial agreement with Young.

Young, however, had made no mention of the prenuptial agreement in her divorce filing.

Dre, in the divorce case, is being represented by celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser. On the other hand, Young, who happens to be a lawyer herself, is represented in the court by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector.

Dre’s lawyer Laura Wesser approached the court with divorce filings on his behalf. As per official reports, the paperwork for the divorce mentions the separation date as March 27.

However, Young’s court filing cites differences from that of Dre’s and is now seeking spousal support for the divorce.

According to TMZ, Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, has agreed to pay for Young’s spousal support, but believes that the property distribution should happen as per their prenuptial agreement.

The couple, married for 24 years, has two children — son Truice who is 23, and daughter Truly, who’s 19.

Dre is also the father of four kids from his previous relationships — daughter La Tanya Danielle and Tyra Young. His son, Andre Young Jr. died in 2008 at 20 years of age.

Dre has had most of his earnings from his widely-known Beats Electronics empire.

He has also been spending steadily on property, paying $40 million for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s LA estate, and even spending generously in property donations — he donated $70 to the University of Southern California along with Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

Before Dre and Young’s marriage in 1996, Dre’s fortunes had seen a significant rise after he had found fame in the rap group N.W.A.

Later in his career, Dre has been responsible for signing stars such as 50 Cent and Eminem on his label Aftermath Records.

Dre released his first product — the highly acclaimed Beats by Dr. Dre — in 2008. The success of the product drew Apple’s attention, and it purchased the brand in May 2014 for a price of $3 billion.