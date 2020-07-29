Another sad breakup in Hollywood! Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover are separating, PEOPLE confirms.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” the Saturday Night Live alum told the magazine in a statement released through his spokesperson on Wednesday. “This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

The 30 Rock actor and the model first met back in 2011 on a blind date. The couple announced their engagement on the Emmys red carpet that September.

The couple wed in August 2015 in an intimate ceremony at Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey, 14 months after a horrific highway accident nearly ended the comedian’s life.

The funnyman was critically injured in June 2014 when a Walmart truck crashed into his limo van and caused a six car pileup on the New Jersey Turnpike. The wreck resulted in the death of his close friend and collaborator James “Jimmy Mack” McNair and left Morgan wheelchair-bound for five months. Following the accident, he reportedly reached a settlement with Walmart for approximately $90 million and spent months doing physical rehabilitation.

“After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life,” Wollover told PEOPLE at the time of marrying Morgan. “We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it.”

Morgan, 51, and Wollover, 33, share one daughter together, 7-year-old Maven Sonae. The Emmy nominee is also dad to adult sons Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

No word yet on what led to the couple’s split, or if they have a prenup.

Morgan currently stars in the TBS comedy series The Last O.G., created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri. The series, which co-stars Tiffany Haddish, follows a convict released after serving fifteen years who returns to Brooklyn to find his old neighborhood has changed, and his ex-girlfriend is raising their children with another man.