Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has recently received criticism and backlash for her anti-trans comments on social media and has even been “canceled” by her fans.

Now, Eddie Redmayne, the British actor who plays a leading role in the Fantastic Beasts movies, has expressed his views on the controversy around Rowling’s statements and said that he was alarmed by the “vitriol” that came Rowling’s way in light of his comments, which he thought was “absolutely disgusting.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Redmayne, 38, said that “there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

Redmayne added that it wasn’t just the backlash on Rowling that was “disgusting,” but also the insults about the trans community that was “equally disgusting.”

Redmayne had previously released a statement condemning Rowling’s anti-trans tweets.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” the actor told Variety.

“This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid,” the actor said.

“I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse,” the U.K. native concluded. “They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Redmayne played the role of a transgender woman named Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl, and he ended up earning an Oscar nomination for the role.

“People go, ‘Oh are you doing this transformative thing?’ It’s not a concerted choice. I think it will be a unique experience,” he had said about the character.