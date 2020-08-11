Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is still battling accusations of workplace harassment and racism, but her wife Portia de Rossi says that she is “doing great.”

A photographer spotted de Rossi while walking her dog with her mother, and asked how DeGeneres is holding up, to which she responded with a terse “she’s great.”

The photographer then asked whether the host’s ‘The Ellen Show’ will be canceled. De Rossi doesn’t seem interested in entertaining the question and rushed to put her dogs in the back of her Jeep.

Pushing for comment, the photographer pressed di Rossi, adding that “it’s very out of character for her. We’re just wondering if she is going to carry on with the show or not. Her fans want to know”.

Getting in the car and clearly annoyed, de Rossi quickly quipped with “Yes she is. Yes, she is, thank you,” before slamming the door and driving off.

For the last two weeks, DeGeneres has been in total damage control over allegations that her talk show is a toxic work environment with racist producers that promote harassment.

One of many former producers claimed that she was “emotionally abused” by Ellen and “fired for no reason.” At the same time, DeGeneres apparently also fired an intern on her first day, while another said DeGeneres laughed while the staff was yelled at.

de Rossi was one of the first to come to her wife’s defense, posting on Instagram. “I Stand By Ellen” with the caption “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support”. Vance DeGeneres, the host’s brother, also chipped in over the allegations. In a tweet, he said: “She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”