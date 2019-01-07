We’re asking Atkins enthusiasts to share their inspiring, low carb transformation stories. Enter the My Atkins® Transformation Sweepstakes and you could win an exclusive celebrity-inspired prize!

This amazing prize package includes:

Your transformation story will be featured in Us Weekly, OK!, Star, Life & Style and In Touch Magazines!

VIP trip for two to New York City

Two tickets to a Broadway show

To enter to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize package visit: Atkins.com/Success-Stories

But hurry, the deadline to enter is February 15th, 2020.

For official rules visit: Atkins.com/Sweeps