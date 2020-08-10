Ghislaine Maxwell was not only Jeffrey Epstein‘s madam — she had quite the knack for seducing her own sexual trysts and none was more high-profile than the late John F. Kennedy Jr., OK! Magazine has exclusively learned.

News leaked last week that Maxwell — imprisoned without bail on a six-count sex trafficking indictment — reportedly boasted about performing an alleged sex act on George Clooney and “giggled like a schoolgirl“, according to Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein and Maxwell victim.

Now a source close to Maxwell has told OK! her “chief conquest” was a one-night stand with magazine publisher who many believed was set to follow in his father’s footsteps and become President.

“It was a one-time hookup,” said the source.

“It happened in the early 1990s soon after Ghislaine had started to establish herself on the New York social scene. He went to her house after a political event and she routinely would drop into conversation. Who wouldn’t, right?”

Lothario John, who died in a plane crash in 1999 at the age of 38 with his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, was linked to a number of famous women, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cindy Crawford, Madonna, and Daryl Hannah, whom he was with on and off for five years.

Giuffre revealed the Clooney connection in a manuscript for her book, recalling that during the time she spent with the pair, Maxwell “loved to brag about her rendezvous with various lovers”.

“Once she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre wrote.

“But she had given George Cooney a b*****b in the bathroom at some random event.

“She never let that one down.”

She also had a fling with Jean “Johnny” Pigozzi, heir to the CEO of the automobile brand Simca, an art collector, photographer, and fashion designer, the source told OK!.