Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s relationship has gone from bad to worse, a source has old OK!.

Though the parents of three never saw eye to eye when it came to parenting — “he’s very organic and kind of carefree, whereas Gwen’s a bit stricter,” the source said — The Voice judge has been even more up in arms ever since their son Zuma broke both his arms in two separate incidents.

GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON CELEBRATE HER SON APOLLO’S BIRTHDAY WITH AN ADORABLE TRIBUTE

“She wants the boys to be supervised a lot more when Gavin has them because she gets so worried when they’re out of her sight,” explained the source.

“She trusts Gavin’s intentions, but they keep coming home banged up and bruised from all the roughhousing they do at his place — and that’s got Gwen tearing her hair out.”