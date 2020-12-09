The holiday season is here! And with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping many people from seeing their loved ones this year, what better way to connect than by celebrating friends and family with the perfect gift?

Below is a look at the beauty products, booze, and yes… even a bar, that will make their way into stockings and be placed under trees across the country this year.

JECT At-Home AquaGold Microinfusion System

A revolutionary high-tech applicator that dramatically accelerates absorption of skincare. This gentle, yet effective, blend improves skin tone and texture, decreases pore size, and improves skin clarity while increasing cell turnover resulting in a smoother and brighter complexion. This “at-home AquaGold” uses 24k gold-plated needles to painlessly infuse a customized cocktail consisting of Hyaluronic Acid, Glutathione, Niacinamide, Tranexamic Acid, Vitamin C, and Retinol at a depth of 0.2mm into the skin, delivering the product deeper into the skin’s surface. Key Ingredients: HA, Tranexamic Acid, Vitamin C, and Retinol 5x/10x

Price: $248 (JECT or JECTNYC.com)

Saje Road Trip Car Diffuser Kit

Give yourself a lift on long drives with this invigorating diffuser kit. Stay sharp with a revitalizing diffuser blend and a mini diffuser that clips onto your car vent. The Aroma Drive Car Diffuser works with both hot and cold air and is paired in this set with the Refresh Diffuser Blend of uplifting spearmint, lemon and eucalyptus.

Price: $24 (Saje.com)

Bliss Facial & Body Self-Care Set

Give the gift of total head-to-toe pampering with Bliss this holiday season. Packed with spa-grade ingredients, the Glow & Hydrate Day Serum and Renew & Smooth Night Serum work together to replenish and brighten skin for the ultimate everyday glow. Pumpkin Powerhouse Mask, What-A-Melon Mask, and Mighty Marshmallow Mask leave skin feeling exfoliated, refreshed and renewed. Lastly, the cult-favorite Body Butters in Naked, Lemon & Sage and Grapefruit & Aloe scents are deeply moisturizing with shea butter and coconut oil, leaving even the most parched skin feeling nourished and supremely soft — never greasy. Best of all, buyers get $48 worth of products for less than half the price.

Price: $19.99 (Target and Target.com)

Real Techniques MUA Collector’s Set

This exclusive brush collection provides makeup mavens with the must-have tools to create their Insta-worthy looks. The nine-piece brush set includes a sponge kit as well as a makeup bag.

Price: $40 (Walgreens.com)

Kérastase Fresh Affair Holiday Gift Set

Give the gift of luxurious hair this holiday season with the limited-edition Kérastase Fresh Affair Holiday Gift Set. The set includes a full- and travel-size version of a dry shampoo that fits every modern lifestyle, instantly absorbs excess oil and leaves the hair and scalp clean and fresh. Second (or third or fourth!) day hair is now fresher than ever with Kérastase’s first fine fragrance dry shampoo that delivers 24-hour, long-lasting fragrance, instant oil absorption and a lightweight touch.

Price: $39 (Kerastase-USA.com)

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette

It’s the one you’ve been manifesting for — meet the Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette. Put down the sage, and pick up a lineup of 12 all-new, completely vegan shades infused with genuine tourmaline to block bad vibes and elevate your look. Get a restorative glow with an ultra-creamy, velvety texture that lays down prismatic color without the fallout. Each of these stone-like speckled eyeshadows were designed to give off good energy and deliver shimmering aura-altering color payoff.

Price: $54 (UrbanDecay.com)

Sand & Sky: Purify and Glow Kit

Glow, baby, glow with Sand & Sky’s coveted Emu Apple collection that gives skin an instant glow. The kit also includes the internet-famous “Pink Clay Mask,” created with their hero ingredient Australian Pink Clay that works like a magnet to remove toxins and deeply cleanses skin while tightening pores, resulting in a bright and glowing complexion. Perfect for the friend that loves a deep clean, and glowy result.

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask 30g: A cruelty-free face mask used to detoxify skin and refine pores deeply. The hero ingredient cleanses the skin and tightens pores, clearing congestion and battling breakouts.

Australian Emu Apple Dreamy Glow Drops 30ml: A multi-targeted Hyaluronic Acid complex, Australian Emu Apple and Glow Berries™, instantly transform your skin from within. Delivering smooth and glowy skin.

Australian Emu Apple Enzyme Powder Polish 60g: A gentle fruit enzyme exfoliation packed with soothing antioxidants and Vitamin C. Brightens, rejuvenates, and nourishes the skin.

Price: $89.90 (SandandSky.com)



HoMedics® Shiatsu Bliss Foot Spa with Heat Boost

After a long day, nothing feels better than a calming foot massage. Soothe sore feet and encourage healing and recovery with shiatsu and bubble massages combined with heat boost power.

Price: $129.99 (HoMedics.com)

PDL Cosmetics Bold Aspirations Liquid Lipstick

It’s the new line of highly pigmented, cruelty-free and vegan lip products from Latina actress and activist Patricia De Leon. The versatile and kiss-worthy Bold Aspirations Liquid Lipstick comes in 12 rich and vibrant hues while delivering powerful and long-lasting color that leaves lips matte but never dry.

Price: $20 (pdlcosmetics.com)

King St. Vodka

Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, crafted with alkaline water and distilled seven times for purity in Santa Barbara, ensuring a product that is insanely smooth and clean. Inspired by memories of Hudson hosting friends at her former home on King Street in New York City, King St. Vodka is a welcome invitation for all to get together over a cocktail, share stories and celebrate life. King St. Vodka was launched in 2019 as Hudson noticed a lack of female leadership in the vodka industry and struggled to find a smooth, beautiful vodka to make the perfect Dirty Martini with.

Price: $24.99 (KingStVodka.com)



The ANYWHERE BAR by F!VE DRINKS CO™

F!VE DRINKS CO., the canned cocktail brand created with the mission to bring bar-quality cocktails to consumers anytime, anywhere is now bringing the full bar experience to you — wherever you are. The ANYWHERE BAR BY F!VE DRINKS CO. is the perfect holiday gift for those missing the experience of going out with loved ones for a cocktail. The ANYWHERE BAR is an enclosed, portable bar that will be delivered directly to your home along with a month’s supply of F!VE DRINKS CO. canned cocktails, seating and cocktail tables for five friends and, of course, a sound system. The ANYWHERE BAR creates a space to experience a bar with those in your pod, without leaving home. Please note, the ANYWHERE BAR is custom made and can take up to three weeks for delivery. All proceeds from the ANYWHERE BAR will be donated to the United States Bartenders Guild to help bartenders who have been working less since the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of bars and restaurants nationwide.

Price: $5,500, (buyfivedrinks.co/holiday-shop)



Sackcloth & Ashes blankets

Sackcloth & Ashes produces blankets with a mission to help people. For every blanket sold, the company donates a blanket to a local homeless shelter in need. And Sackcloth & Ashes blankets themselves are works of art, woven from 100 percent recycled material and made from a wool blend that is certifiably eco-friendly, cruelty-free and good for the planet. Not to mention, they’re as cozy as a hug!

Price: $89-$129 (Sackclothandashes.com)



Eat Gold Organics six-bar bundle

Organic and handcrafted in small batches, these chocolate bars are the perfect blend of flavor and function. Eat Gold Organics uses the highest-quality cocoa beans in creating their plant-based treats, making these bars ethical, sustainable, healthier and better for the planet. Among the offerings for the six-bar bundle are Shroom Immunity (organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, pure organic cacao butter, organic reishi powder, organic chaga powder, organic cordyceps powder), Pre-Pump (organic specialty cacao, organic coconut sugar, pure organic cacao butter, organic almonds, organic cordyceps, organic espresso powder) and Menopausal Goddess (specialty organic cacao, organic coconut sugar, pure organic cacao butter, organic bee pollen, organic chaga, organic lavender).

Price: $52 (eatgoldorganics.com)

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal as a gift idea for those who truly stand out from the pack. The premium spirit is inspired by a centuries old distillation process and creates a totally unique product in the expanding category. Lobos 1707 offers Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo and Mezcal Artesanal. With various price points and distinct flavor profiles, each offering makes a great gift to suit any budget and taste.

Extra Añejo: This masterfully crafted tequila is aged for three years in American white oak and finished in the historic Pedro Ximenez (PX) wine barrels using the solera system method for a lasting flavor experience. Every sip includes sweet citrus, aging wood and marked vinous, tobacco, and notes of roast coffee and cocoa.

Tequila, Reposado: Reposado reaches its robust flavor through resting for over six slow months in American white oak barrels. The liquid is blended with a touch of Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo and finished in the brand’s historic Pedro Ximenez (PX) wine barrels using the solera system method. Reposado revolutionizes any drink with spicy aromas and audacious flavor.

Tequila, Joven: Carbon-filtered, then finished in the brand’s historic Pedro Ximenez (PX) wine barrels using the solera system method, resulting in a more mature flavor profile than any other Silver or Blanco tequila on the market. Excellent and balanced body with slightly fiery balsamic tones.

Mezcal Artesanal: Made using 100% Espadin agave roasted in a conical open Oaxacan fire pit. The liquid is then ground in an Egyptian stone mill, producing a smoky, yet smooth liquid with a subtle burn of spice

Price: $44.99-$149.99 (reservebar.com)

Riunite Lambrusco

Riunite Lambrusco is a versatile, semi-sparkling red that’s been America’s favorite wine for over six decades. Lambrusco is known for pairing well with most classic holiday dishes. It’s delicious on its own over ice and is also an excellent addition to any holiday sangria.

Price: $8 (vivino.com)

POWERHANDZ

Products designed with innovative technology for fitness, basketball, football, baseball, softball and boxing/MMA. The female & Black-owned brand also donates to programs that increase a commitment to athletic and academic excellence for youth in underserved communities with each sale through its Power to Give Foundation.

Price: Starts at $43 (powerhandz.com)