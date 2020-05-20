Raise a glass – or a can! Whether you’re kicking it by the pool or simply enjoying the unofficial kickoff of summer, bring the star factor to your home with a series of signature cocktails. Sarah Tracey, ALDI sommelier partner and founder of Lush Life, shares tips to elevate your summer sips without the Hollywood budget.

Check out this Cherry Blackberry Smash recipe featuring ALDI-exclusive Vista Bay Black Cherry Hard Seltzer, created with the simplest ingredients you can find at home or your local ALDI. This palette-pleaser combines this season’s freshest flavors to create a cool and refreshing beverage.

Cherry Blackberry Smash

Ingredients:

Vista Bay Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

Specially Selected Blackberry Fruit Spread with 75% Fruit

Fresh Blackberries

Specially Selected Premium 100% Juices Black Cherry Juice

Recipe:

In a highball glass, add 1 tablespoon blackberry fruit spread, 4 fresh blackberries, and ¼ cup black cherry juice

Muddle to combine

Fill glass with ice and top with Vista Bay Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

* Recommended to serve drink in a highball glass. Recipe makes 2 servings

Visit your local ALDI to kickstart your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.