The 1920s wasn’t just a great age for jazz; it was also one of the best decades for zany animal phrases. From the “cat’s meow” to the “gnat’s elbow,” people during Prohibition certainly had a lot of fun with their slang.

Unquestionably, the most “buzz-worthy” of these phrases was the “bee’s knees.” Indeed, this idiom was so widespread that bartenders named a honey-flavored drink after it!

Do you want to know how to give this classic cocktail an extra “sting?” Add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil! After one sip of our CBD cocktail, we bet you’ll be “buzzing” like a busy bee!

CBD Bee’s Knees Cocktail

Interestingly, bartenders created the Bee’s Knees cocktail as a way to drown out the icky ethanol in Prohibition-era bathtub gin. Thankfully, you don’t have to resort to using this putrid DIY gin in your cocktail today. However, that doesn’t mean you have to splurge on a high-end brand. Remember, drinkers invented this cocktail to mask gin’s flavors, so it’s best to go with a mid-range option.

You should keep in mind, however, that the gin you use could alter your drink’s flavor profile. For instance, gin brands with a lot of juniper (e.g., Beefeater) could make your drink a tad tart. On the other hand, a gin like Hendrick’s could offer a mellower flavor thanks to the inclusion of rose and cucumber.

Speaking of Hendrick’s, it’s worth mentioning the Hard Rock Hotel only serves its Bee’s Knees with this gin brand. Interestingly, the company also omits lemon juice from its recipe. In place of freshly-squeezed lemon, bartenders use 1 ½ oz of sweet & sour mix. While this isn’t the “classic” Bee’s Knees recipe, please try both versions to see which one you prefer.

Ingredients

• 2 oz gin

• ½ oz lemon juice

• ¾ oz honey syrup

• 1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

• Lemon twist

Directions

• Pour gin, lemon juice, and honey in a cocktail shaker

• Add ice and shake for a few seconds

• Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

• Top with a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

• Garnish with a lemon twist

For those who aren’t aware, “honey syrup” is a mix of pure honey and warm water. There are two significant reasons bartenders always use this diluted mix in cocktails. First off, raw honey will not dissolve into a chilled cocktail. Second, it takes a lot less time to pour honey syrup than a standard bottle of honey.

The extra touch of hot water makes your honey a whole lot easier to work with. You can find out more detailed info on making honey syrup at home on our CBD Brown Derby recipe.

