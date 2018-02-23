Watch Ivett Toth Ice Skate To AC/DC & See Why Twitter Is Going Crazy Over It

Figure skater Ivett Toth may not have left the Olympics with a gold medal, but she definitely became famous! The 19-year-old is one of the coolest skaters we’ve ever seen, and she performed at the European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow while gliding along to Black and Thunderstruck by AC/DC! No, seriously.

The songs come from 1980s “Back in Black” and 1990’s “The Razor’s Edge.”

Ivett rocked black leather pants with a studded black vest and fingerless gloves, and the audience was clearly loving her performance. The judges must have liked it too, as they gave her her season’s best score.

It looks like ice-skating routines with classic rock may be the new trend!

According to Billboard, due to a recent rule change skaters can now use rock and pop songs to soundtrack their routines.

Twitter went crazy over her performance. One of the funniest comments came from NY Times sports columnist Juliet Macur, who tweeted, “New favorite skater ever: Ivett Toth, who is skating to AC/DC’s Back in Black and Thunderstruck. I feel like I’m at an NFL game. (Or working out in the gym.) She’s wearing what looks like leather biker gear. The old judges are nearly fainting. You be yourself, girl!”

What are your thoughts on her performance? Let us know in the comments section.