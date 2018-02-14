Just in time for Valentine’s Day, NYC’s Dream Downtown hotel has unveiled their latest artist collaboration with renowned muralist, James Goldcrown!

The artist is better known for his Bleeding Hearts pieces – which are being tattooed on willing guests at the Dream’s installation. New York art lovers visiting the exhibition have a chance to be inked by celebrity tattoo artist Evan Kim, free of charge! Those who wish to participate, will get a chance to choose from original designs inspired by James Goldcrown’s work.

The complimentary tattoo appointments will be available only this Valentine’s Day, on a first come, first served basis between 4:00PM and 8:00PM.

James Goldcrown’s artistic pop-up is being held inside the Meatpacking District hotel’s lobby.

“JGoldcrown is such a credible artist and we’re privileged to be showcasing his work in the rotating art gallery at Dream Downtown through the Spring season. We’re excited to partner with Evan Tattoo and offer our guests a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day by bringing a piece of James Goldcrown’s art, permanently, home with them,” said Rohit Anand, the VP of Brand Partnerships & Activations at the Dream Hotel Group.

The exposition – which launched this Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018 – will continued until June.

Guests checking in during February can use the booking code SUITEHEART to receive a limited edition signed JGoldcrown poster, a bottle of Prosecco and chocolates on arrival.

Happy Valentine’s Day!