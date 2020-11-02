Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed a deed transferring ownership of his $22 million Palm Beach mansion to a Christian non-profit organization — just four months before his arrest last year. OK! has obtained that notarized deed, which is dated March 9, 2019, and signed by Epstein just months before his arrest and subsequent suicide. The deed was not filed, however, until just last week in Palm Beach County.

The deed claims that the new owner of 358 El Brillo Way is Love & Bliss Inc., a Christian organization that was founded in 2018 by 22-year-old Alexander Leszczynski. The company, which brings in just under $31,000 annually, also counts Zachary Leszczynski and Jaison Garzon as directors. The initial address for the company had been the home where Alex and Zachary live with their mother in Reddington Beach, Florida, but on the deed it was changed to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. The group managed to get the property for just $200 according to the deed.

It is unclear what the organization does to raise money or if its founder has any other job. There is little information on Alex’s past, with the exception of a 2017 arrest in Pinellas County. He was charged with misdemeanor stalking and let go following one night in the county jail.

OK! has discovered, however, that there a number of problems with the deed. A call to the phone number listed for lawyer John Mayer resulted in an angry man yelling that he was not the person on the deed. That seemed to explain why the lawyer, said to be based in Jacksonville, had a New York-state area code. His office suite was also not recognized by the U.S. Postal Service and the actual address turned up an office building with just two residents — Young Realty and College Tax and Retirement Strategies. Those companies are both managed by the same two men and calls to both were not answered.

Calls were then made to the witnesses, though only one answered her phone. Judy Tutt claimed to have no knowledge of the deal and said she would not have signed a deed in Palm Beach County. She then said that a family member had passed away just hours before and she could talk any further at that time.

OK! did confirm, however, that Liana L. Johnson, the woman who notarized the document, is in fact, a registered notary public. A call to her listed workplace revealed though that she had not been employed there for some time. Attempts to reach her directly were unsuccessful, with two numbers having been disconnected and a third not allowing voice messages.

That is not to say the deed is invalid. Multiple emails to Kerry Warwick, the Corcoran agent who has been tasked with selling Epstein’s home, were not returned and a request that she call OK! made through the real estate firm’s website was also unsuccessful.

If the deed is real, the Love and Bliss team got the deal of the century. The very brief deed states:

Witnesseth, that said, Grantor, for and in consideration of the sum of TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS and 00/100 DOLLARS (US $200) and other good and valuable considerations to said grantor in hand paid by said grantee, the receipt whereof is hereby acknowledged, has granted, bargained, and sold to the said grantee, and grantee’s heirs, and assigns forever, the following described land, situate, lying, and being in the Palm Beach County, Florida, to-wit

And the grantor hereby covenants with said grantee that the grantor is lawfully seized of said land in fee simple; that the grantor has good right and lawful authority to sell & convey said land; that the grantor hereby fully warrants the title to said land & will defend the same against the lawful claims of all persons whomsoever; and that said land is free of all encumbrances, except taxes accruing subsequent to December 31, 2018.

The Palm Beach Clerk’s Office has yet to verify the legitimacy of the document.