Jerry O’Connell and Alfonso Ribeiro have nothing to hide! The stars played a game of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com and revealed a few shocking yet hilarious secrets by searching through their smartphones.

The Jerry O’ show host, 45, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 48, confessed who the most famous celeb in their contact list is, their Uber rating and much more.

The pair even gave OK! a glimpse at their Instagram DMs and revealed their weirdest messages ever! Jerry admitted that one user claimed they were the actor’s secret love child.