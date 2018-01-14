Jill Zarin’s husband of eighteen years, Bobby, passed away on Saturday after a battle with battle thyroid cancer. The 71-year-old was diagnosed in 2009 with cancer, and by November 2016, it spread to his brain. Just weeks ago, Jill posted two touching tributes to him on Instagram on their wedding anniversary.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Jill sent a tribute to Bobby on social media, saying, “Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin. Bobby is the most perfect man I know. He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong… he is always right! I will post some photos over the last 20 years… truly a Love Story. Enjoy!”