Jim Parsons was undoubtedly the star in CBS’ comedy The Big Bang Theory, but his decision to leave the show after 11 seasons resulted from feeling “exhausted” with the industry.

On the David Tennant Does a Podcast With… series, Parsons said that a lot of things were happening in his life, and he needed to take some time out from everything.

“I had this moment of clarity that I think you’re very fortunate to get in a lot of ways, of going, ‘Don’t keep speeding by.’ You know? ‘Use this time to take a look around.’ And I did. I was like, ‘I gotta make a move.’”

‘BIG BANG THEORY’ STARS MAY LOSE OUT ON $100,000 PER EPISODE

The actor also realized that by the time season 12 would end, he would be 46 years old – just six years younger than the age at which his father died.

“I’m not superstitious or anything like that. It was just a context thing,” he told David Tennant.

Exacerbating his exhaustion with the entertainment industry, his 14-year old dog was gravely ill while Parsons was doing several stage productions.

“He just looked so bad and I was so tired and I just started crying. I was like, ‘This dog’s going to die while I’m off working and I feel so bad.’ It was the scariest moment for the next couple of days because I felt like I was at the edge of a cliff. I was teetering and I saw something really dark below,” he said.

DOUBLE THE ODDS! 6 TV ACTORS WHO COULD WIN TWO EMMYS THIS YEAR

During that same period, Parsons broke his foot at the end of a performance, which didn’t help the situation at all.

“It was clarity thrust upon you, as Shakespeare might have said. I didn’t know that I was searching for it but between the dog and the foot, I was just like … ‘Okay. Let’s take charge here’,” he concluded.