The beloved actor and comedian John Belushi passed away at the age of 33 in 1982.

Decades later after his death and ahead of the premiere of his younger brother Jim Belushi’s new Discovery Channel show Growing Belushi, there’s been a shocking revelation: Jim now thinks that using medical marijuana could have saved the life of his brother.

NEW ROBIN WILLIAMS DOCUMENTARY ‘WHEN THE LAUGHTER STOPS’ EXAMINES JOHN BELUSHI’S DEATH IN THE 80S

According to the New York Times, John overdosed on cocaine and heroin on March 5, 1982, in LA, California. The medical examiners accounted “acute heroin and cocaine poisoning” as the reason for his death.

Now, Jim has spoken to FR 42 News, saying that he suspected John to have been suffering from CTE as he played a lot of football when he was young and sustained “lots of concussions.”

He said that his brother struggled for most of his adult life with drug use and that his life could have been saved if medical marijuana had been an option.

“But I believe what Dan Aykroyd says, ‘If John was a pothead he would be alive today. And we think the drug could have really helped him with this CTE, this suffering. This is one of my goals [with this new Discovery Channel show],” said Belushi.

The new Discovery Channel show is about Jim’s marijuana farm, which spans nearly 100 acres and is located in southern Oregon.

INSIDE THE DEADLY DRUG ADDICTION THAT HID BEHIND JOHN BELUSHI’S COMEDIC EXTERIOR

The Discovery Channel release about the show states: “Having suffered the loss of his brother John to an overdose – as well as having experienced his own journey of learning and healing with cannabis – Jim has become an outspoken advocate for the positive medical benefits of cannabis including pain management and improving quality of life. The series will shed light on Jim’s journey of self-discovery and the incredible effort it takes to build a legal cannabis farm with the dream of helping others thrive.

“As they navigate the many challenges of this newly legalized industry, Jim and his ragtag team of farmers have an opportunity to follow their passion and find success in something they believe in. Joined by his cousin Chris and with appearances from Dan Aykroyd, Judy Belushi and a cast of misfits (including Jim’s own family), as well as a musical appearance by The Blues Brothers, Growing Belushi will take Discovery’s audiences inside Jim’s world and show the incredible effort it takes to build a legal cannabis operation.”

OVERWEIGHT & OUT OF CONTROL! WHAT CAUSED JOHN BELUSHI’S SHOCKING DEATH?

“We are always looking for a show that takes you by surprise and this one did – it’s fun and funny and has a lot of heart. I think people will see Jim Belushi in a whole new way after watching,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

The show Growing Belushi will air Wednesdays 10 pm ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.