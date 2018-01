The Jonas Brothers Just Reactivated Their Instagram — Are They Reuniting? (Us Weekly)

It’s Over! Javi Marroquin Confirms Split From Briana DeJesus: ‘I’m Hurting Right Now’ (RadarONLINE)

Oh No! Kylie Jenner Suffers Baby ‘Complications’ Following Early Labor Rumors (Star Magazine)

The Cougar’s Back! Demi Moore Might Have A Thing For Nick Jonas (National Enquirer)