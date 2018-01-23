Joyce Sevilla, former acting Head of U.S. PR at EFG, is launching her own agency!

The new company, called Joyce Sevilla Public Relations, already has a list of impressive clients, including Hollywood venue The Sayers Club, fan experience company 1iota Productions, and Beem Networks.

“As the industry continues to evolve, it’s important to progress with it,” Joyce told TheWrap. “From years of being on the front lines working events and launching new brands, having my finger on the pulse allows me the advantage of always staying a step ahead. My agency will offer a fresh, forward-thinking and multi-dimensional approach which will get us to the finish line first.”

While at EFG, Joyce worked with Tinder, DeLeon Tequila, and Marquee Dayclub in Las Vegas. She also worked with Rolling Stone and Playboy, as well as at various Super Bowls, Nylon’s New York Fashion week, and the annual Neon Carnival.

Rembrandt Flores, founder of EFG, told TheWrap, “Joyce has been an integral part of building the company, spearheading the Consumer/Lifestyle PR division for over a decade. This was the next logical step for her and EFG, especially as our agency has evolved beyond PR in the past few years. We support Joyce in her new venture and will continue to work together on future projects.”

Joyce Sevilla Public Relations will celebrate with a launch party at Avenue this weekend. The firm will be based in West Hollywood.