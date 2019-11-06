Marilyn Monroe’s death remains a cold case murder mystery – and experts in a new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast believe the answers to that theory still lie in her corpse, OKMagazine.com learned.

In the final episode of the chilling podcast, experts argued that the actress’ dead body should be exhumed for reexamination.

“If they really want to find out what’s going on, if she was actually murdered by the doctor, they should exhume the body and see if the rib is cracked,” author Fabulous Gabriel revealed in episode 12.

As readers recall, investigators have pointed the finger at Monroe’s psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, for foul play that resulted in her death. Investigators claimed the doctor shot a needle into her chest that may have cracked her rib.

“If they exhume the body and they see a cracked rib, then one of the stories is true about the heart shot,” Gabriel continued.

As readers know, investigator Becky Altringer still believes to this day that the final three people who saw Monroe on the day she died knew more than the world will ever know. Altringer explained that Greenson, Monroe’s publicist, Patricia Newcomb, and housekeeper Eunice Murray, have the answers. Newcomb is the only person still alive who saw Monroe hours before she died.

“I do believe that Pat Newcomb knows a lot more than what she’s saying, but I don’t think she knows 100 percent of what happened,” the investigator claimed.

Altringer added that even if Newcomb believes Monroe was murdered, the former publicist, now 88 years old, is “never going to ever say that.”

Readers know Monroe’s final hours were marked with despair as the Hollywood icon mourned the demise of her affairs with President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy.

The actress’ affairs with the famous politicians may have been described in a red book she kept of her darkest secrets. The diary has never been found – but Greenson’s files on Monroe still remain under seal at the UCLA.

“The boxes were sealed, and they were sealed until January 1, 2039,” Altringer divulged in the episode. “I’ll probably be dead before they’re unsealed.”

Altringer claimed she threatened to go to court to have access to the files.

“They just wouldn’t let me,” she explained.

A coroner’s report ruled that Monroe died by a “possible suicide,” despite many still believing she was killed. According to experts in the series, Monroe deserves to have the truth come out – even from her grave.

“She doesn’t deserve for the rest of history to say that she committed suicide, when in fact, I don’t believe she did,” Altringer argued.

Biographer Mark Bego shared that, despite the chaos of Monroe’s death, she died a Hollywood legend.

“We don’t see what Marilyn Monroe at the age of 60, 70, or 80 would look like. So she’s frozen in time as beautiful, someone vulnerable, someone clever, very amusing person,” Bego said. “We can’t take our eyes off her.”

“The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” was a 12-part series giving an inside look into the actress’ career and tragic death. The series’ episode can be streamed and downloaded everywhere podcasts are available.