Kit Harington was reportedly escorted out of a New York City bar on Friday night for being drunk and disorderly.

According to reports, the Game of Thrones actor was at Barfly in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan when his boozy behavior became too much. The actor reportedly began to stumble around a pool table and get in patrons’ faces.

A source claimed Kit was asked to leave but later returned, when he was then escorted out of the establishment.

The Daily News contacted Barfly, who had no comment on the incident, while reps for Kit had yet to reply to a request for comment.

Kit is currently engaged to fellow GoT actress Rose Leslie, and is signed on for the show’s eighth and final season, which will return in 2019.

