Leah Remini, the outspoken former member of the Church of Scientology, has accused its poster star Tom Cruise of killing a Scientology documentary series in an effort to conceal his connections with spying, schemes, intimidation, OK! has learned.

According to Remini, who quit the controversial religion in 2013, the series titled Black Ops was scheduled to premiere earlier this month on Australia’s Seven Network.

But then, all of a sudden, it was spiked.

The ten-part investigation was set to feature specific allegations about Cruise and his personal connections to the church’s well-known penchant for bullying, according to the Underground Bunker, a Scientology watchdog site.

“This show had been legally vetted since January by Channel 7. Up to ten hours before it was going to air, it was still scheduled to go. The last-minute decision to kill it has Tom Cruise, Tom Davis, and James Packer written all over it,” Leah told the site’s editor Tony Ortega.

“I also subscribe to this theory on Channel 7. We know the series had legal clearance,” Remini’s television co-host and podcast partner Mike Rinder added.

As for why the series never went ahead, the Seven Network has said: “7NEWS adjusted the scheduling of the series of its own volition and due to legal concerns.”

It is understood the show intended to focus on the church’s notion of Fair Game, policies and practices carried out by the Church of Scientology towards people and groups it perceives as its enemies.

Since the series has been canceled, Remini is now making it her personal mission to expose Cruise and show his connection to some of the church’s top-secret and controversial schemes.

After her publisher kept certain information and allegations out of her first memoir in 2015, Troublemaker: Surviving Scientology and Hollywood, the King of Queens star is now ready to take her own stance and tell all on Cruise on her new podcast on iHeart Media.

