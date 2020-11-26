The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off on Thursday morning in NYC with a new look in the era of coronavirus. Parade participants wore masks and did their best to socially distance on floats while walking the empty streets of Manhattan.

Things were going fine until it got to the singing, starting with the performance of actress Sofia Carson. The 27-year-old actress made her first appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Entenmann’s float at the parade, where she was set to perform her latest song in a stunning black dress. What transpired next is still a mystery, but television viewers were left watching what looked and sounded to be a barely audible young woman lip-syncing to a backing track that was no louder than a whisper.

The young Carson and her crew of dancing bakers gave it their all, but halfway through NBC pulled the plug and cut to commercial. It was not clear if Carson had hoped to sing live and her microphone was not turned on, the backing track was simply set too low, or there was some sort of issue with the sound system.

NBC had a good 20 minutes until the next performance, this one from Karol G. And much like Carson, Karol and her band of rocker gal pals on the Olay float looked to be performing the Whisper song. Once again, the network cut to commercial, meaning that Karol and her band spent a good minute performing for absolutely no one.

A Mean Girls number, which was performed in the theatre district, went off without a hitch, which was all the more impressive given the lengthy hiatus its performers have been forced to endure as Broadway remains dark due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Darlene Love fared better than the previous two singers on account of the fact that she was in fact singing, but even her performance was difficult to hear. The living legend, who in 2011 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was also axed by the network, however, and left singing “It’s A Marshmallow World” to a handful of cameraman.

The sound was then fixed for the next performers, which was a good thing given the lineup included the likes of Patti LaBelle.