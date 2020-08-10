The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian B, will never face trial, reveals his lawyer.

The police have been quite adamant that the convicted pedophile is the culprit in the case and that they have some “concrete evidence” that Madeleine is dead.

The lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, has dismissed the cops’ confidence in a piece of not so pleasant information for Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate.

The lawyer asked where the evidence was and why the prosecution has not managed to reveal the said set of evidence.

“There won’t be a trial for my client for Madeleine McCann. I am certain,” he said, according to a report in The Sun.

He added that even if the case gets to the point of the trial, the accused Christian B will face it “serenely and calmly” as he “has nothing to hide.”

In the case, the prosecutors revealed that they have the mobile phone data which showed Christian B near the Ocean Club apartments in Praia da Luz on Portugal’s Algarve — the place from where the three-year-old Madeleine was taken in May, 20017.

Kate also made a horrific discovery while going through the police files on her daughter’s abduction in Portugal.

She revealed in her book that her holiday routing with her friends could have easily been monitored by anyone keen on watching them.

She wrote: “It wasn’t until a year later, when I was combing through the Portuguese police files that I discovered that the note requesting our block booking was written in a staff message book, which sat on a desk at the pool reception for most of the day.

“This book was by definition accessible to all staff and, albeit unintentionally, probably to guests and visitors, too.

“To my horror, I saw that, no doubt in all innocence and simply to explain why she was bending the rules a bit, the receptionist had added the reason for our request.

“[It was because] we wanted to eat close to our apartment as we were leaving our young children alone there and checking on them intermittently.”

Christian B has also lost his appeal to get out of prison early at the European Court of Justice against his conviction which states that he raped a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

The woman recalls being grabbed by a “very strong and tall man by the neck in the dark and pulled up the five stone stairs into the bedroom.”

The incident, she said, changed her whole life and led to her moving back to the United States.

The 43-year-old convicted pedophile has cases lined up on his record. The seven-year jail term he faces for the rape of the 72-year-old woman will start in January next year after serving his time for drug trafficking.