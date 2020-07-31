Though Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco have each played supervillain Harley Quinn, a source says the pair can barely stand to be in the same room.

“Before this summer’s Comic-Con was cancelled, studio bosses had hoped to get them to team up on stage for a ‘meeting of the Harleys’ to promote Kaley’s animated show and Margot’s upcoming Suicide Squad sequel – but they both balked,” the source claims.

“The very thought of sharing the spotlight made them cringe.” And though the source claims the two simply “don’t like each other,” for Margot, there may be some jealousy, as her Birds of Prey movie didn’t perform at the box office, while Kaley’s series Harley Quinn received rave reviews.

“No one expected Kaley’s TV show to be such a hit – least of all Margot,” says the source. “She thinks Kaley’s take on the character is lame and overrated, and the feeling’s mutual.”