Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are the ultimate BFF goals.

In an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com, she opened up about their commercial for Tostitos Strips & Avocado Salsa, their friendship and so much more! “The strips are thicker and very delicious and the avocado salsa is a very good idea,” she explained. “It comes in a 15 ounce jar and made with real avocados, there is some onions in it and some jalapenos. It’s really good!”

For the delicious products, the two made a commercial together! “We are both a little pushy and we were trying to upstage one another! The whole idea of the commercial is that the Tostitos Strips & Avocado Salsa are good apart, as we are, Snoop and I, but we are better together. It’s very cute, we speak over each other and he complains that I say something and I brush it off! It’s a fun commercial. It’s a whole day of shooting! We had fun.”

As for being best friends with Snoop, Martha admitted, “He’s a thoughtful person. He is really nice.” She continued, “He’s fun to work with, an amazing performer, he’s so interestingly dressed! He has more clothes than anyone I know…and bling! I’ve never seen him in the same thing twice.”

One event that the Tostitos Strips & Avocado Salsa would be a total hit at is…a Super Bowl party! Martha revealed that for the past 20 years, she has attended the Super Bowl. “We are going to have a lot of fun!” she admitted about the upcoming event on Sunday, February 2. “I’m looking forward to learning more about the two teams that are going to play.”

Make sure you check out Martha & Snoop’s commercial and pick up a bag of Tostitos Strips along with their Avocado Salsa for your party!