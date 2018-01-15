Remembering A Legend: A Look Back At Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Incredible Life

Fifty years after his brutal assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remains an American icon – and a symbol of racial change.

This Monday, WWE will once again salute the late Dr. King during an episode of Raw. Just in time for the celebrated holiday, USA Network will air the show to remind viewers of the legend’s powerful cause.

Including clips of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. beloved “I Had A Dream” speech, the episode takes a look back at the legend’s greatest achievements, goals, controversies and incredible life. The show touches on the chaos surrounding his untimely death, and the racial advancements brought on by his brave movement.

Tune in to USA Network to watch Raw’s sweet tribute towards Dr. King this Monday, January 15 at 8/7c.