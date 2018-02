Michael B. Jordan Claps Back After a Twitter Hater Criticizes Him for Living With His Parents (Us Weekly)

On To The Next! Kailyn Lowry In Talks For ‘Teen Mom’ Spin-Off Amidst Show’s Cancellation Fears (RadarONLINE)

Not Like Kim! A Very Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Ditches Heels For Sneakers For A Midday Errand (Star Magazine)

Eva Longoria Is Pampering Herself For Her First Pregnancy (National ENQUIRER)