Online sports betting is blowing up in the United States. In May 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on placing an online bet on sports, and since then, more and more states have begun to allow American citizens to place a sports wager using just their computer and cell phones. It’s estimated that 35 million Americans will make their first online sports bet within the next three years.

But it’s not just the average Joe taking part in online sports gambling. Hollywood’s elite and high-profile athletes are also taking notice, with legal online sports betting companies now forging successful partnerships with some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Here are some of the hottest names currently getting involved with this new $20 billion-dollar industry:

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has won it all — Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Grammy Awards — you name it. The 52-year-old actor and musician really does have the golden touch, so it’s no surprise to see him pair up with BetMGM as the face of their “King of Sportsbooks” campaign.

Foxx will appear in a number of commercials as well as social media advertisements for BetMGM, who are currently licensed in seven states, over the coming months. If the first commercial is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see how this relationship progresses!

Michael Jordan

His Royal Airness has a long and storied career with gambling on things like cards and golf games, which sometimes landed him in hot water during his playing career, but now the greatest basketballer of all-time has a stake in one of the biggest online sportsbooks in the country.

MJ has joined DraftKings as a Special Advisor to their board, which includes an equity interest in the company currently valued at over $6 billion dollars. Jordan will provide strategic and creative input, and with his proven track record for smart business decisions, we see this one being a slam dunk for DraftKings.

Allen Iverson

PointsBet is known in U.S. betting circles for their revolutionary sports betting products, so it’s only natural that they’ve teamed up with former NBA MVP Allen Iverson, who was known for his own revolutionary style in his playing days.

“The Answer” has been appearing in commercials for PointsBet, who is now the official betting partner of NBC, since 2018, and it looks like the union is going swimmingly. With PointsBet’s overall value skyrocketing in recent months to $2 billion dollars, this partnership will only get stronger.

Pat McAfee

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has become a heavyweight in the American media landscape since his retirement from pro football in 2016. He’s dipped his toe into the world of comedy, sports commentary, wrestling and podcasting, where he hosts a daily show listened to by millions.

Now the 2009 seventh-round pick has joined forces with FanDuel in a huge deal that has been hailed as the first-ever partnership between an online legal sportsbook and a sports media personality.

Under the deal, FanDuel will distribute McAfee’s content via their platforms, which McAfee will use to develop the FanDuel brand, who have a presence in 45 states in America, serving over 8.5 million customers. This sounds like a win-win to us!

