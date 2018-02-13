The Dark Truth Behind Mindy McCready's Fatal Opioid Habit That Led To Suicide

Beloved country singer Mindy McCready took her own life in 2013, after developing an unhealthy relationship with prescription medication. Now, REELZ’s new show, Autopsy: Mindy McCready, seeks to uncover the truth behind the late star’s fatal habit.

As OKMagazine.com readers know, the 37-year-old mother of two shot herself on the porch of her house in Heber Springs Arkansas.

In REELZ’s new docuseries, renowned Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigates the un-diagnosed mental condition (allegedly caused by prescription medication) that may have led McCready to plan her own death.

“So far, I’ve discovered that 10 years before she died, Mindy had begun drinking heavily and also had a problem with Oxycodone, a synthetic opioid,” says Hunter in the clip.

“Statistically, many of those who abused Oxycodone, also abuse other substances. I need to find out whether that’s true for Mindy, and if so, what impact that had on her death,” he adds of the “You’ll Never Know” singer.

Autopsy: Mindy McCready airs Sunday, February 18 at 8:00 ET / PT on REELZ.