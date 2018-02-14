Double Tragedy: The Real Reason Behind Mindy McCready & Boyfriend's Horrific Suicides

Less than two weeks before her shocking suicide, Mindy McCready was popping pills and drinking straight booze, her pal confesses in the latest REELZ docuseries.

A worried Shawn Carnes moved into his troubled friend’s house after her musician boyfriend, David Wilson, shot himself dead inside their home.

McCready, aged 37 at the time, began to act erratically after his brutal death, and stopped taking care of her two children.

“It was just such a weird environment to be in and I was trying to make things as normal as possible for the kids because they weren’t being taken care of by Mindy,” says Carnes in the Autopsy: Mindy McCready clip.

“She needed her Adderall and her Xanax on a daily basis, but also she was drinking straight vodka,” he adds of the now-deceased country singer.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, McCready shot herself in the front porch of her family home after allegedly developing a mental illness caused by depression and prescription medication.

“Mindy’s mental state would be aggravated by the cocktail of drugs she is reportedly taking,” says Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter in the clip. “Alcohol mixed with Adderall can provoke hallucinations and psychosis.”

In the chilling docuseries, Hunter seeks to uncover the truth behind the blonde beauty’s fatal habit, and the actions that led to her suicide.

Autopsy: Mindy McCready airs Sunday, February 18 at 8:00 ET / PT on REELZ.