Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke has died at the age of 67.

The death was announced via the band’s Facebook page, where it was revealed Eddie “passed away peacefully” on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

Eddie joined Motörhead in 1976, alongside drummer Phil Taylor and singer & bassist Ian “Lemmy” Fraser Kilmister.

Phil died of cancer in November 2015 at 61, and Lemmy died of cancer a month later at age 70.

Although Eddie left the speed metal band in 1982 to form the group Fastway, he reunited with them in later years, including at their 25th anniversary concert at Brixton Academy in London in 2000.

Guitarist Phil Campbell, who joined the band in 1984, called Eddie’s death “such a shock.” “He will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller,” he said via the band’s Facebook page.

