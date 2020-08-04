Nicole Kidman had an emotional reunion with her mother Janelle after the coronavirus travel restrictions had forced the daughter-mother duo apart for eight months.

She took to Instagram to share the picture of the reunion, and the joy is very much apparent on her face.

The reunion took place after Nicole flew to Australia with her husband Keith Urban and kids Sunday, 12, and Faith, 19. The family had to complete their 14-day quarantine period before they were allowed to meet Nicole’s mother.

In what was regarded as a controversial move, the family was allowed to be quarantined at their $6.5 million estate in Southern Highlands, unlike the regular hotel quarantine rules applicable for most travelers who were returning to Australia.

“Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been eight months. I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nicole’s mother, Janell and her sister Antonia live in Sydney. Husband Keith and Nicole spend their time between their various global properties— they have a vast penthouse in Sydney along with their Southern Highland estate and several other homes in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

Nicole, 53, is back to Australia to film The Undoing (miniseries), an upcoming American drama miniseries based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

She will also star in the limited series adaptation of Sydney author Liane Moriarty’s bestseller Nine Perfect Strangers, which was approved by the Federal Governments and NSW.

“It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career.”